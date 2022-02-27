Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's players celebrate with Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Name the 29 Liverpool players used on road to League Cup final!

Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool through five League Cup matches on the way to the final, using 29 different players in that time. Think you can name them all?

The Reds meet Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday afternoon with the season’s first piece of silverware on the line, having successfully navigated four rounds.

Cardiff, Preston, Leicester and a two-legged semi-final with Arsenal saw Liverpool reach the final two with an aggregate score of 10-3 across the five games.

Within those matches, Klopp turned to a total of 29 players and if Jordan Henderson is able to do his trophy shuffle, it will prove a “competition for the whole club.”

So think you can name all 29 players?

You have just 4 minutes to do so!

Want more quizzes? Try these!

