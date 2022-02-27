Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool through five League Cup matches on the way to the final, using 29 different players in that time. Think you can name them all?

The Reds meet Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday afternoon with the season’s first piece of silverware on the line, having successfully navigated four rounds.

Cardiff, Preston, Leicester and a two-legged semi-final with Arsenal saw Liverpool reach the final two with an aggregate score of 10-3 across the five games.

Within those matches, Klopp turned to a total of 29 players and if Jordan Henderson is able to do his trophy shuffle, it will prove a “competition for the whole club.”

So think you can name all 29 players?

You have just 4 minutes to do so!

