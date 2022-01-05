Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
5 minutes to name Liverpool’s 17 players from South America!

Liverpool are to add Luis Diaz to the fold and his addition to the squad will see another South American country in Colombia represented by a Red.

The question is, can you recall the 17 players, past and present, who have represented a combined four South American countries over the years?

We’ve given you the hint of the country and the Liverpool appearances for each player to help you out.

The criteria is that the player has to have made a competitive appearance for the club, and they qualify through nationality or birth.

Good luck!

5 minutes to name the 17 players…GO!

*Information via LFCHistory.net

