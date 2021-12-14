Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson leads his side out before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Name Liverpool’s 10 last-16 opponents in the Champions League era!

It might have taken two attempts on Monday, but Liverpool now know their opponents for the last 16 of the Champions League this season, a side the Reds have met before at this stage.

Following a dominant group stage, Liverpool progressed to the last 16 for the tenth time in the Champions League era.

In that time, the Reds have been drawn against nine different opponents in the first knockout round across 10 seasons.

The Reds featured in the Champions League for the first time in 2001/02 but the second group phase did not have a last 16 as we know it now and, therefore, is not included here.

So think you can name every club Liverpool have been drawn against in the last 16?

You only have 1 minute and 30 seconds…GO

