The two clubs contested two finals in the space of two years, but can you recall the 17 different players in Liverpool‘s starting XI on both of those occasions?

Liverpool will meet AC Milan in the Champions League for the first time in more than 14 years on Wednesday, with European royalty battling it out in the Group B opener.

It’ll be the first time the Italian’s have made the trek to Anfield, with the only previous competitive meetings, of course, coming in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

The latter is pushed to the back of many minds, but that night in Istanbul will forever echo on in Liverpool‘s illustrious history irrespective of the years that pass.

Rafa Benitez was at the helm for both, where he used 17 players across the two finals. Think you can name them all when the pressure is on with just two minutes on the clock?

How much time can you leave on the clock?

