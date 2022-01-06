Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
6 minutes to name Liverpool’s January signings in Premier League era!

It’s that time of the year when the winter transfer window opens and Liverpool are not notorious for mid-season arrivals, but they have had success stories when they do dabble in the market.

The January transfer window is open and while Liverpool may be eager to tighten the purse strings in view of the summer, they have enjoyed success in the past in the winter.

Jurgen Klopp has added to his ranks for various reasons throughout his near seven years at the club in the first month of the year, which includes one notable transformational figure.

He is not alone in that category but you may remember those who did not quite hit the mark all the same!

And here, your task is to name those Liverpool have signed in January throughout the Premier League era – the only condition is that they had to have played at least one competitive game for the club to be considered.

You have 6 minutes to name all 29!

