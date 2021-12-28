Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Can you name all 10 Liverpool and Leicester double agents in Premier League era?

Liverpool and Leicester have battled it out since the late 1890s and there have been more than a fair share to represent both clubs in that time.

But the question is, do you know all those to have done so in the Premier League era?

As the two teams prepare to meet once more, it’s time to see if you can name all 10 players to don both the colours of Liverpool and Leicester since 1992.

There are just a couple of guidelines for the players who qualified:

  • Had to have made a senior appearance for Liverpool in the Premier League era
  • And have been registered as a Leicester player in the same era

We’ve given you a few hints but you’ll need to have a good think for some of these names. Good luck!

You have 3 minutes…GO!

