It has not been happy hunting at Old Trafford in recent years but the trip down the M62 has had its moments. The task here is to recall every Red to have scored at Man United since 2000.

Are you up to the challenge?

Since the turn of the millennium, Liverpool have made the trip to visit Man United on 26 different occasions across all competitions, with only six ending in a victory.

In that time, a total of 15 different Reds have etched their name on the scoresheet at the home of their rivals.

There’s no doubt a few of these will stand out in your memory so the task here is to name the Reds as quickly as possible.

Time to name the 15 goalscorers…GO!

