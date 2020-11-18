Coote taken off VAR & Reds could move early to sign Upamecano – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s defensive transfer links continue…and so too do the injury concerns ahead of our return to action against Leicester on Sunday.

Coote removed from VAR duty

The first significant piece of news is generally viewed as a positive: David Coote has been taken off VAR duty for our match against the Foxes.

A shocking incompetent display on the machines in the derby saw him widely criticised and despite having been initially named as the Stockley Park pair of eyes for Sunday’s game, his name has been removed from the Premier League‘s list.

We’ll now have Andre Marriner as VAR, with Nick Hopton his assistant.

The actual match ref is Chris Kavanagh, with Paul Tierney as the fourth official. So now you know.

Reds to go early to beat Bayern?

Dayot Upamecano is one of the defenders most regularly and heavily linked with the Reds as we head slowly toward the January window, when much of the world expects Liverpool to sign a new recruit or two.

No Gomez, no Van Dijk, sometimes Matip, sometimes Fabinho and an extended array of kids – that’s the situation from now until then.

But the Leipzig defender has been tracked by Bayern, Man City and others until now, all of whom have refrained from bidding so far as he has a release clause effective in summer 2021 – €45million guarantees he can leave RB in a few months’ time.

Sport Bild say Bayern are hesitating over making the move any earlier due to a higher fee and the uncertainty over David Alaba’s future, which could leave them missing out entirely as Liverpool “could fix the deal” in January.

Training, fitness, injuries

Leicester are top, but that’s our spot and we want it back. How’s the team looking, then?!

Michael Edwards told Barcelona to stop “stalking” Philippe Coutinho when they repeatedly failed to sign him the summer before he eventually moved in January (DS)

Curtis Jones has a back issue after England U21 duty but should be fine for Leicester (Athletic)

The Reds have promoted from within for a key backroom staff role (TIA)

And Firmino and Jota were among the Reds to feature in the latest internationals (TIA)

Chelsea want to sign Jude Bellingham off Dortmund and someone best let them know they missed their window about three months ago (Eurosport)

Pep Guardiola hasn’t made up his mind on his future yet as his contract dwindles down (Goal)

Willian must take a ‘rona test before rejoining training with Arsenal after jetting off to Dubai despite the travel ban (Telegraph)

And Man United will “prioritise” sales in January with Phil Jones, Rojo and Romero all on the transfer list. Lads, nobody wants them because they’re garbage (MEN)

Guess what – EFL clubs will be allowed five subs per game for the rest of the season. As far as we’re aware, the likes of Fleetwood, Coventry, Rochdale and Luton wouldn’t be considered to have the “big squads” which the rule benefits.

You heard about the time capsule, right?!

Thiago coming out of the time capsule in 2070 pic.twitter.com/CCs1QCoOfg — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) November 18, 2020

Any of the Nations League games with top spot or relegation riding on them. Come on, it’s pretty much the last night of it.