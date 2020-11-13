Date confirmed for Reds’ Leicester clash – with extra time to get Fabinho fit!

Liverpool have had their time and date finally confirmed for the match against Leicester City, our first match back after the international break.

The Premier League have been leaving it late before confirming matches this season, in contrast to usually knowing fixtures a month or two in advance.

This was also a game due to be shown on the pay-per-view model which appears likely to be dumped, so it should be free-to-air instead – though this is as yet unconfirmed. Sky Sports will cover the game.

Liverpool will now face Leicester on Sunday, 22 November with a 7:15pm GMT kick-off time.

Having originally been scheduled for the Saturday, it means the Reds have one more full day for training and planning for the game or recuperation from travel – and in one or two players’ cases, recovering from injury.

That might prove all the difference in getting back Fabinho from injury, with the Brazilian likely to be called upon to play at centre-back if fit.

Our November fixtures are now set and look must-win games before a ridiculous eight-match December run.

Leicester (H) – PL – 22 Nov – 7:15pm – Sky Sports

– PL – 22 Nov – 7:15pm – Sky Sports Atalanta (H) – CL – 25 Nov – 8pm – BT Sport

– CL – 25 Nov – 8pm – BT Sport Brighton (A) – PL – 28 Nov – 12:30pm – BT Sport

Last season, the Reds beat the Foxes at Anfield courtesy of a super late penalty from James Milner, with the two teams almost ending up in a scuffle at full-time when Ayoze Perez acted a petulant moron and caused a mini riot.

This term could yet be just as fiery on the pitch, as it’s Leicester who head into the match as league leaders. The Reds are only a point behind, but Brendan Rodgers’ team have scored as many as Liverpool and conceded seven fewer so far.