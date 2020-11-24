Mohamed Salah was part of Liverpool’s preparations for their Champions League clash against Atalanta, but there was no sign of Roberto Firmino, Thiago or Jordan Henderson.

The Reds welcome Atalanta to Anfield on Wednesday evening as they look to make it four from four in this season’s group stage and secure their place in the last-16 with two games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp is without a number of key players due to injury, with Naby Keita the latest out for the count after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win over Leicester.

And the team took to the pitches at the new Kirkby training base on Tuesday afternoon to put the finishing touches on their preparations for the Champions League clash.

The manager oversaw an 18-man outfield squad, two of whom – in Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio – are ineligible for the matchup having not been named in the squad for the group stage.

Liverpool remained without Jordan Henderson and Thiago as the pair continue to recover from their respective injuries, with hopes of a return at Brighton on the weekend.

Similarly, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri remained sidelined and took no part, but most notably Roberto Firmino was absent as the squad were put through their paces.

The boss had sung his praises in the pre-match press conference having used the adage that he plays “12 instruments for our orchestra,” but immediate reports state there is no cause for concern, with it likely a precaution amid a hectic schedule.

With options limited in terms of rotation, Klopp is likely to make only a handful of changes rather than sweeping ones.

Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams are the ones most likely to benefit in what would be their maiden start in the competition for Liverpool, while Rhys Williams will be hoping for another start in place of either Fabinho or Joel Matip.

Youngsters Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson were once again involved and will be expected to feature on the extended bench, while Alisson trained as normal.

Liverpool squad training pre-Atalanta

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, N. Williams, R. Williams, Tsimikas, Phillips*, Koumetio*

Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Jones, Milner, Cain, Clarkson

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Origi, Minamino

* Not part of Champions League squad