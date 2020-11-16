We are once again on the countdown to our next game, though there’s still another batch of international fixtures to get through. So 62 more injuries then.

Suggestion of no signings – but only one report

Liverpool have to go into the market in January, right? Right?!

Well, David Ornstein of the Athletic isn’t so sure, suggesting in his column today that the Reds “currently have no intention of entering the winter market”, for a defender or anyone else in fact.

Now, before we go panicking and frothing at the mouth, there are a few things to consider.

One, the rumours started up about a new signing immediately and this could be the Reds’ way to dampen matters down a bit again, boosting confidence in the central defenders who do remain fit and also lowering expectations of selling clubs that they can charge whatever they want for any half-fit defender with two working knees.

Two, pretty sure we heard the “no current interest” line about Thiago Alcantara in the summer.

Let’s just see how the next month or so plays out, first…

Salah set for retest ahead of potential flight home

There’s a long way to go before suggesting that we might see Mo Salah in the line-up to face Leicester, but the first key date will be on Thursday – when his next coronavirus test is lined up for.

Egypt say they “expect” his test to be negative and he’ll be able to arrange to fly home if that’s the case, though the Reds will still have to get him a second test before incorporating him into training and match plans.

That may take place before he flies or afterward, depending on team doctor Jim Moxon’s assessment.

Should Mo return a negative test, there’s an outside chance to could play Leicester – though at this stage the Champions League game against Atalanta has to be considered the more likely return.

First-team action

Injuries and internationals go together like David Coote and bad VAR decisions. Speaking of which…more on him in a bit.

Quickfire LFC news

One ex-Academy prospect feels Pep Lijnders is an enormous part of the reason for the Reds’ success after seeing the coach up close (TIA)

Derby VAR official David Coote is back on the videogames this weekend for our game against Leicester, with Chris Kavanagh the actual ref (PL)

Javier Mascherano has announced his retirement from the game (TIA)

And Gini paid tribute to compatriot Big Virgil with his goals for Netherlands at the weekend (Mirror)

Around the Prem

As predicted in last week’s roundup, Adama Traore is indeed “p*ssed off” that Wolves have benched him and won’t sign a new deal, because nobody could see that coming (Mirror)

Arsenal have signed up for the UN climate action plan, which got their fans excited thinking it was an exotic £50m striker (BBC)

Paul Pogba says he’s going through the most difficult spell of his career right now, and we knew Solskjaer was bad but jeez (BBC)

And Man City have made a striker a priority for next summer with Haaland and Lautaro Martinez the top two…presumably until the media remember they’ll be going for Messi again instead (90 mins)

Stupid internationals of the day

More players playing games before immediately posting positive tests after full time.

Matt Doherty and James McClean of Ireland are the unlucky duo this time. At what point do UEFA take responsibility? When one player falls seriously ill on international duty? Will it take a death? We can only hope not.

Tweet of the day

If the injuries keep coming…

Worth watching tonight

France U21 vs Switzerland, 8pm. France’s youngsters are better than most senior sides!