Jurgen Klopp was content with the performance of his players in an eventful 1-1 draw at Brighton, where he accepted the decisions from the referee.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Liverpool which had a series of bumps in the road having twice seen a penalty awarded against them and two goals ruled out for offside.

The first spot-kick was missed by Neal Maupay before the Reds dug their heels in and were rewarded with a brilliant individual effort from Diogo Jota which looked to have sealed all three points.

But a stoppage-time penalty awarded after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor ensured Liverpool were to share the spoils on the south coast.

“My analysts told me Mo was offside – very close, a very small margin, like the toe or whatever. Sadio obviously with his upper body, I didn’t see it, I heard that,” Klopp told reporters post-match.

“But that sounds like twice offside, even when it was close. But well played, good play, all these kind of things.

“The second penalty is a penalty because the ref whistled it. There was contact and when the ref thinks it’s enough, then we cannot change that obviously. That’s the situation.”

The boss also confirmed a hamstring injury for James Milner and that neither Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Thiago are to return for the games against Ajax or Wolves.

And there was also another passioned argument for the five substitute rule following on from his heated exchange with BT Sport after the final whistle.

“Look, if it would be about me then I would have never mentioned it, but it’s about the players and each moment when it would happen, it would be good for the players,” he said.