Liverpool are now preparing for a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Tottenham on Wednesday night at Anfield, with injuries the focus again.

New year games altered for TV

The Reds have had five games in January switched for television broadcast, which means all six of ours in the new year – the other being the FA Cup clash with Aston Villa – will be screened.

The full list of games for December and January can be found here, including times and channels.

But the first thing to note is an extended and unusual break over the new year: we play Newcastle on 30 December, but then the next game will now be on 4 January when we head to Southampton.

Between West Brom on 27 December and the big clash against Man United in mid-January, all our games fall on weekdays rather than weekends, so make sure to take note carefully and don’t miss one!

Fabinho keen to stay for the long term

It can be argued he’s just about the most important outfielder at the club right in this moment in time – Fabinho is an elite performer in midfield, and every bit as good in the defensive line.

That’s where he’s playing most of the time now due to injuries and he has hardly missed a beat – with the Reds keen to reward the Brazilian with a new contract.

The Times say the club want to up his £100k-a-week contract in line with some of the top earners to reflect his status and consistency.

Happily, the player himself has already spoken of his happiness on Merseyside and has indicated an intention to stay longer. Fabinho has proven an absolute bargain at £40 million.

Preparing for Spurs

Win and go clear at the top. It’s as simple as that on Wednesday – let’s get it done.

Quickfire LFC news

Jurgen is really looking forward to our CL clash with Leipzig in 2021 (TIA)

John Aldridge has led the calls for the Reds to add a new centre-back in January after Matip’s latest scare (Goal)

The boss says Houllier would have loved our new training ground at Kirkby, considering the role he played in renewing Melwood (TIA)

And the Houllier tributes continue to pour in, with Thierry Henry the latest to explain just how much the French boss meant to him (Twitter)

Around the Prem

Newcastle’s squad are just about over their coronavirus outbreak but two players remain “not well at all” as Steve Bruce gives out the good advice for people to remain in safety-first mode over Christmas (BBC)

Southampton want Brandon Williams on loan in January so United’s ‘youth drive’ is going well – Alex Telles in, promising kid out (Telegraph)

Arsenal have made the long overdue decision to sell notorious bell-end Granit Xhaka after his latest act of twattery (Mail)

And Everton teen defender Thierry Small is wanted by Arsenal, Bayern and Juve (Echo)

Stupid d*ckhead of the day

It’s official: Danny Drinkwater has made more appearances in our “stupid” section than he has in the Premier League over the past two years.

Here is the grown man in an U23 game showing he has lost none of his ability to be a complete tool: kicking an actual child, squaring up to another teenager and causing a full-on brawl on the touchline. Just retire.

Danny Drinkwater absolutely scything down a child. Cech then reluctantly hobbling over like a man who believes he is just far too old for this kind of exertion on a Monday night. Very enjoyable pic.twitter.com/LAMWhU4Ctj — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 14, 2020

Tweet of the day

Perfect ‘keeper.

?? ???????? ?? Back in the side with BIG saves, @Alissonbecker ? pic.twitter.com/ar4gmVX9PJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 15, 2020

What we’re reading

On the 25th anniversary of the Bosman ruling, who has been the best? BBC Sport look into it.

Worth watching tonight

Ignore the Premier League and watch LaLiga. Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, 9pm, LaLiga TV.