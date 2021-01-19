Jurgen Klopp has surprised five-year-old Jake Cathcart, suffering with heart problems at the Great Ormond Street Hospital, with a letter telling him “we are all with you.”

Klopp is a manager who, despite the rigours of leading a club the size of Liverpool, has fully embraced the ethos beyond the pitch at Anfield.

Not a native of Merseyside, the German has assimilated himself fully with the area and its people, and this has led to him becoming one of the most cherished figures in the club’s history.

This is only strengthened by his latest gesture, as he sent a letter to young Jake Cathcart at the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

According to the St Helens Star, the youngster from Moss Bank was born with a rare, undiagnosed heart condition that has led to two cardiac arrests and a respiratory arrest.

Jake is currently at the Great Ormond Street Hospital after suffering heart failure in November, and is awaiting heart surgery while he and his family endure the added difficulties of being separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cathcart family are Liverpool supporters, and it was therefore “like a Jurgen hug” that Jake received a signed letter from Klopp himself, wishing him well in his recovery.

Klopp’s letter read:

“Firstly I hope you don’t mind me writing to you, I just want to let you know that everyone in the Liverpool family is supporting you right now. “That is obviously a lot of people and there are times when I stop and think about how many people are supporting the players and myself it can blow my mind a little bit but the fact we all stick together is what makes this club really special. “I hope that on this occasion they will not mind that I speak for them when I say that we are all with you. This isn’t just a saying either, it is something that really matters. “When I hear my players talk about what helps them when times are tough, one of the things they all say is that the backing of the club and the supporters makes a real difference. “The other thing that they say is that their own family matters more than anyone. “I probably don’t need to say this to you, though, because I have been told that you have a brilliant family and friends around you and that they are doing everything they can to support you.”

Jake’s mother, Claire, said of the letter, which was accompanied by an LFC bear named after Klopp: “We couldn’t believe it, everyone wants a Jurgen hug and this is just like one.

“We are just amazed that he took the time to do it really, it’s getting framed.”

This is not the first time Klopp has taken time to reach out to supporters in need, with it reported in October that he had contacted 11-year-old Lewis Balfe to give him advice on his anxiety ahead of starting secondary school.

It is a mark of the kind of man Klopp is, and further underlines how fortunate Liverpool and their supporters are to have him as manager.

Get well soon, Jake!