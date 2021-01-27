Jurgen Klopp wants to see his side restored as the “team nobody wants to play against” and can think of no better time to do so than at Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Reds have been a far cry from their relentless best since Christmas, picking up just three points from the last available 15.

A low-block has proved hard to overcome for Klopp’s side and a return to free-scoring ways appears further away with each passing day.

But that isn’t to say that form cannot turnaround overnight and while it is no easy fix, the manager insists a “fire” exists throughout his squad to “strike back”.

And the intent is to do so against Tottenham, a team who currently sit just one point behind in the table at the halfway stage of the season.

“We want to be the one team nobody wants to play against,” Klopp told reporters. “That’s a little problem, in the moment they defend deep against us and at one point you will get a counter.

“But we want to be the team nobody wants to play against and we have the chance to be that team tomorrow night and then on Sunday and then on Wednesday and then again and again.

“That’s what we always want to be but then all of a sudden people told us we were the best in the world, which we never were but that’s not a problem.

“We could beat the best and we can still beat the best team in the world but we have to prove that on the pitch again – and we will.

“We are on fire to strike back and the more negative things said about us, the more we want it. I don’t read it or hear it but I know it.”

There was also a positive update on the availability of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip for the trip to north London, while the boss also touched on Frank Lampard’s departure from Chelsea and vowed to “fight for the title” this season.