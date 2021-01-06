Wijnaldum financial demands claim & latest CB links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool news this week features transfer speculation, injury news, contract deliberations and more. Anything to take our mind off a defeat, hey?!

Juve centre-back the unexpected latest rumour

We’ve had the Bundesliga links, the Ligue 1 links, the Premier League links and the Austrian links, so perhaps we should have known Serie A was next in line.

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral is rumoured to be on the Reds’ radar today, with the Turkey international an interesting prospect in terms of his age, strengths and supposedly wanting a move.

But the asking price of €50m doesn’t feel entirely probable this window, and there are other potential sticking points, too.

You can check out more about the rumour and the player himself on the link above, as well as a nice little video of his finest moments.

Just LaLiga rumours to come then? Oh wait…see below for that…

Gini Wijnaldum, we want you to stay

Our Dutch midfielder is out of contract in the summer and, so far, there’s no agreement between player and club about a renewal.

The issue doesn’t appear to be a genuine desire on either part to extend the contract, but rather a lack of agreement about the No. 5’s worth.

Wednesday’s reports claim that Gini wants to be put in the same pay bracket as the club’s top earners, up towards £200,000 a week.

It’s a monstrous raise from his current level and debate will be fierce about whether he deserves it, he’ll be worth it in a year or two or whether he’s even replaceable.

As long as he’s good enough on the pitch will be the only thing Klopp cares about and he’s certainly been that this term.

The good, the bad and the departed

Over in parts of Europe, they celebrate 6th January as a day of gift-giving. Today, Reds fans are given the gift of hope, regarding Joel Matip‘s fitness.

Quickfire LFC news

Jurgen Klopp‘s complaints over penalties is backed up by the stats (TIA)

Mo Salah doesn’t feel “loved” at Liverpool and wants out… apparently (SW)

LFC Women are preparing for their first game of 2021 (LFC)

And Grujic says he’s “confused” at not getting a chance and mixed messages from Liverpool (Kurir)

Around the Prem

Mesut Ozil is chatting to DC United about becoming their very own overpaid mercenary for a while (f.l)

Pep is “pretty sure” Kevin de Bruyne will renew with Man City despite the midfielder turning one deal down. Not the first City individual to have an issue with “no means no”, hey? (Sky Sports)

Dani Ceballos hopes to leave Arsenal, return to Real Madrid and break into the first team, because the delusion remains strong with this one (Cadena Ser)

And West Ham will try to sign 35-year-old, playing-in-China striker Graziano Pelle if they fail to sign Bournemouth‘s 28-year-old Josh King. How is this even a strategy?! (Star)

Stupid rumour of the day

The absolute LIES on show from El Chiringuito, who say Liverpool have “knocked on the door” for Sergio Ramos.

Only reason we’d be knocking on his door is to show the youngsters at the club how not to defend, or behave.

Tweet of the day

It is indeed Liverpool vs VAR as a separate match every other week. pic.twitter.com/S5mcmtQm8v — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) January 6, 2021

