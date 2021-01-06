This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Wijnaldum financial demands claim & latest CB links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool news this week features transfer speculation, injury news, contract deliberations and more. Anything to take our mind off a defeat, hey?!

 

Juve centre-back the unexpected latest rumour

We’ve had the Bundesliga links, the Ligue 1 links, the Premier League links and the Austrian links, so perhaps we should have known Serie A was next in line.

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral is rumoured to be on the Reds’ radar today, with the Turkey international an interesting prospect in terms of his age, strengths and supposedly wanting a move.

But the asking price of €50m doesn’t feel entirely probable this window, and there are other potential sticking points, too.

You can check out more about the rumour and the player himself on the link above, as well as a nice little video of his finest moments.

Just LaLiga rumours to come then? Oh wait…see below for that…

 

Gini Wijnaldum, we want you to stay

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Our Dutch midfielder is out of contract in the summer and, so far, there’s no agreement between player and club about a renewal.

The issue doesn’t appear to be a genuine desire on either part to extend the contract, but rather a lack of agreement about the No. 5’s worth.

Wednesday’s reports claim that Gini wants to be put in the same pay bracket as the club’s top earners, up towards £200,000 a week.

It’s a monstrous raise from his current level and debate will be fierce about whether he deserves it, he’ll be worth it in a year or two or whether he’s even replaceable.

As long as he’s good enough on the pitch will be the only thing Klopp cares about and he’s certainly been that this term.

 

The good, the bad and the departed

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Liverpool's Joel Matip during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Over in parts of Europe, they celebrate 6th January as a day of gift-giving. Today, Reds fans are given the gift of hope, regarding Joel Matip‘s fitness.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the winning fourth goal, his hat-trick, from a penalty-kick to make the score 4-3 during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jurgen Klopp‘s complaints over penalties is backed up by the stats (TIA)
  • Mo Salah doesn’t feel “loved” at Liverpool and wants out… apparently (SW)
  • LFC Women are preparing for their first game of 2021 (LFC)
  • And Grujic says he’s “confused” at not getting a chance and mixed messages from Liverpool (Kurir)

 

Around the Prem

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2020: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and West Ham United FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mesut Ozil is chatting to DC United about becoming their very own overpaid mercenary for a while (f.l)
  • Pep is “pretty sure” Kevin de Bruyne will renew with Man City despite the midfielder turning one deal down. Not the first City individual to have an issue with “no means no”, hey? (Sky Sports)
  • Dani Ceballos hopes to leave Arsenal, return to Real Madrid and break into the first team, because the delusion remains strong with this one (Cadena Ser)
  • And West Ham will try to sign 35-year-old, playing-in-China striker Graziano Pelle if they fail to sign Bournemouth‘s 28-year-old Josh King. How is this even a strategy?! (Star)

 

Stupid rumour of the day

The absolute LIES on show from El Chiringuito, who say Liverpool have “knocked on the door” for Sergio Ramos.

Only reason we’d be knocking on his door is to show the youngsters at the club how not to defend, or behave.

 

Tweet of the day

 

What we’re reading

The plans to expand LFC into Australia, an agenda headed up by a former title-winner with the Reds.

And the story of the Premier League’s first British Asian, who turns out to be former Red Jimmy Carter.

 

Worth watching tonight

Manchester derby in the cup at 7:45 or Milan vs Juve at the top of Serie A at the same time.
