Liverpool have confirmed the signing of centre-back Ben Davies in a deal worth £1.6 million, with the Reds bolstering their defensive ranks for the remainder of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has seen the four senior options he started the season with succumb to injury, which left a hole desperately needing to be filled for the remainder of the campaign.

And with the January transfer window coming to a close, the Reds have settled on Preston’s 25-year-old Davies as a solution to their ever-evolving problem at the back.

Davies had attracted serious interest from Celtic before Liverpool stepped in, luring the defender to Anfield six months before his deal with Preston came to an end.

The deal represents a sensible one for the Reds, with the 6’1″ centre-back fitting the profile in regards to age, versatility – having the ability to play at left-back – and pace.

Liverpool are believed to have paid Preston a fee of £500,000 up front, with a further £1.1 million in add-ons based on appearances, including a possible England debut.

While a surprising left-field target, Davies has experience on his side having played 129 games in the Championship and a further 98 down in the Football League and arrives with commendation regarding his ability in possession.

The move will see the 25-year-old settle alongside Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams as those currently available to Klopp with Joel Matip and Fabinho on the comeback trail.

Notably, his addition to the squad is one which will see him allocated a space as a homegrown player when the Reds register their Premier League team.

This would allow Virgil van Dijk to be named for the second half of the campaign should hopes remain regarding his return at the back end of the campaign – or potentially another centre-back brought in before the end of today.

The deal with Preston will see young centre-back Sepp van den Berg go the other direction on a half-season loan, in what will prove to be an invaluable experience in the Championship.

Davies won’t be the final signing of the January transfer window, with fellow centre-back Ozan Kabak set to be confirmed later this evening on an initial loan deal from Schalke.

