Klopp says no decision made on Alisson vs. Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp has said there has been no decision made over Alisson lining up at Sheffield United after the tragic passing of his father on Wednesday.

The news of the passing of Alisson‘s father, Jose Becker, came to light earlier in the week after his body was found near the family’s holiday home in Brazil.

It led to an outpouring of support and condolences from across the football world, to which Alisson was grateful for.

In normal circumstances, a trip back to his homeland would be expected but the COVID-19 pandemic makes the situation one which is not easily feasible.

It is a tragic set of circumstances, and no one would bat an eyelid if the No. 1 were to miss Liverpool’s trip to Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

And speaking ahead of the game, Klopp was resistant to say anything on the matter and as such confirmed that the Reds haven’t thought as far as Sunday’s game at this stage for the No. 1.

“No comment about that, nothing about to say to that,” Klopp said when asked about how Alisson is.

And on if he will feature at the weekend, he added: “We didn’t think about that so far really, I don’t know.”

Such a sensitive issue will ensure no pressure will be placed on any decision, with the individual always to come first ahead of football.

It does mean that either Adrian or Caoimhin Kelleher could step up, with the former looking the more likely after being named on the bench last time out while the Irishman sat out after battling a knock in recent weeks.