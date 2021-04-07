Liverpool transfer rumours continue to dominate the headlines, though there are also plenty of news stories on Wednesday regarding the Reds’ miserable Champions League defeat.

Gravenberch on Reds’ radar

Earlier in the week it was AZ midfielder Teun Koopmeiners the Reds apparently wanted; today it’s a domestic rival who we have faced this season.

Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch is the teenager we’re keen on this time, with Italian media saying we’re one of a handful of clubs who want him this summer.

He is valued at around €35 million but Ajax will ask for more, Gazzetta say, which the Reds and Man City could pay but is likely to put off Atletico Madrid.

There’s certainly lots of talent there to work with and he’s a more offensive-minded option than Koopmeiners, so it’s one to keep an eye on and see if the Reds do delve into the Eredivisie at all.

Kabak over Konate on financial grounds?

Many fans and a few journalists are expecting the Reds to buy two defenders this summer, with Ozan Kabak quite possibly one of them if he impresses during the remainder of his loan spell.

Ibrahima Konate has been another – but German outlet Bild today say “nothing is decided” about whether the Reds would go for him and Leipzig haven’t been informed about an incoming bid.

Quite why they would be isn’t discussed – if we’re paying the release clause, there’s absolutely no need to go direct to the club.

They also say we prefer Kabak over Konate on the grounds of him being around €10m cheaper and every “additional Euro would hurt” given the cash-strapped nature of the season. That seems extremely improbable, in truth, as the club have many times over shown they would rather sign nobody rather than not get the one they absolutely want – like not signing a CB last summer, for instance.

The one conclusion we can draw from all this is: the media have no clue what our defensive plans are right now.

European night fallout

Needless to say, positives are thin on the ground in the aftermath of a heavy first-leg defeat in Madrid.

Quickfire LFC news

Gini says it’s not all over, but squad silence speaks volumes in this case (TIA)

Liverpool FC have called for “strongest possible preventative measures” after several Reds were racially abused on social media (TIA)

Adrian says he wants to stay at Anfield but has no clear idea of what will happen next season (TIA)

And Harvey Elliott says he’ll do whatever it takes to become a trusted first-team player next season (TIA)

Around the Prem

Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new deal with Man City, ensuring nobody can have the ball against them for another few years (BBC)

Sergio Aguero wants to stay in the Premier League even if it means no Champions League footy; IS THAT A HINT, KUN? (Telegraph)

West Ham want Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal but worry United will ask for too much now that he’s scoring. Maybe they should have just signed him permanently in January when United still thought he was rubbish? (Mail)

Everton want £21.5m to sell centre-back Yerry Mina this summer, which must equate to about a million for every minute he has played in 2021 (TT)

Stupid rumour of the day

Told you, any daft Arsenal rumours are going in here. Today it’s a “firm offer” for Achraf Hakimi going in as a replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Remind us: Exactly why would a soon-to-be title-winning wing-back with Inter, set for Champions League action and under the undoubted managerial brilliance of Antonio Conte, be keen to move to mid-table dross under a rookie?

Tweet of the day

Worth watching tonight

