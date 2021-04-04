Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the standout performers for Liverpool in their 3-0 win over Arsenal, as the Reds picked up a hugely impressive victory.

The Premier League champions returned after almost three weeks away, making the trip to north London to face a dangerous Gunners team.

Liverpool dominated throughout the night, but had to wait until the second half for substitute Diogo Jota to head home the opener.

Mohamed Salah added a second soon after, before the ruthless Jota completed the scoring from close-range, moving the Reds to within two points of fourth-place Chelsea.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, NBC Sports, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Fabinho (8.6) took home the highest average rating, following another superb performance at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

The Brazilian was colossal in the middle of the park at the Emirates, showing exactly how much he has been missed in that role this season.

TIA handed Fabinho the Man of the Match award, claiming it was a “really dominant showing”, while the Echo‘s Ian Doyle said the 27-year-old’s positional sense was “so good.”

In second place was Alexander-Arnold (8.4), who showed Gareth Southgate precisely why he was mad not to pick him for England.

Darren Lewis of the Mirror felt it was a “brilliant response” from the right-back and NBC Sports’ Joe Prince-Wright hailed an “excellent display.”

Salah (7.8) also made his way into the top-three, as he returned to the top of the Premier League scoring charts on his own, ahead of Harry Kane.

We thought it was Trent’s “most offensive-minded performance” for a long time and Doyle lauded the “superb cross” that allowed Jota to bury the opener.

He wasn’t only impressive in an attacking sense, however, with FotMob noting that he made three interceptions and five recoveries.

Alisson (6.8) got the lowest rating, which says a lot about how good Liverpool’s outfield players were, considering the goalkeeper had nothing to do.

Up next for the Reds is a huge clash away to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, as the pair meet in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.