Dutch striker linked & Real Madrid ‘consider Fabinho move’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool reation on Monday focuses both on the struggles the Reds face for the rest of the season, and on the potential for summer transfers as we look to renew, if not rebuild.

Dutch striker linked with summer Anfield move

Donyell Malen is set to join the illustrious list of names who have gone on to prove themselves exceptional talents after leaving Arsenal‘s academy – if he’s not already on it.

Plenty of Eredivisie goals and a burgeoning reputation with the Dutch national team leave him alongside the likes of Milan’s Ismael Bennacer and Bayern’s Serge Gnabry as youngsters the Gunners saw fit to allow to depart, a couple of years before they became worth tens of millions each.

Dutch media place the Reds at the head of the queue to sign the PSV forward, who can play through the middle or from the left.

Origi replacement? Jota Mk II? Or the new Cristian Tello perhaps? You decide.

Fabinho on Real’s wishlist

Before we get too worried, we will make the point that while Spanish media have been generalising about Real Madrid’s summer needs – and Fabinho‘s name has come up there – this actual rumour of a move being prepped doesn’t come from one of the big papers.

But web outlets in Spain are now reporting that Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of our Brazilian, who still likes Real himself after his short time there as a youngster early in his career.

As such, they see him as a top candidate for a summer move, especially factoring in his versatility.

However, while they say Fab is open to a move due to Liverpool’s “problems” this season, they also say any bid might depend on what Raphael Varane decides to do – move or sign a new deal, in other words.

Could easily be a bit of contract negotiations skullduggery therefore, so don’t get too worked up about it.

First team and future

Not gonna lie, kinda want the season to just end. It has been a long and largely stupid one.

Fears of Jurgen moving to take over at Bayern Munich have thankfully been calmed, with the Bavarians making their move for another name entirely

Reds fans have moved to the defence of Thiago Alcantara, after a report published on him highlighted a perceived lack of impact for the club

And since we’re looking unlikely to make the top four now, here’s what needs to not happen for Liverpool to avoid the brand new sparkly Uefa Europa Conference League – yes, it’s a thing

Quickfire LFC news

Brighton have named their price for Yves Bissouma, as the Reds consider replacements for Gini Wijnaldum this summer

Two of the lesser-heralded youngsters out on loan took centre stage ahead of the likes of Harvey Elliott this weekend

In bizarre not-to-be-believed rumours, the Reds are linked with Torino’s burly centre-forward Andrea Belotti

And here’s a look back at LFC’s Youth Cup winners from two years ago and where they are now – with several having become first-team options

Around the Prem

Here’s a look at the four clubs who could earn promotion to the PL, along with Norwich and Watford

Arsenal are being linked with a takeover led by three members of the Invincibles squad and Spotify’s founder

Despite Spurs being rubbish, having no manager, no long-term plan and apparently no money due to the new stadium, ‘Arry Redknapp reckons Harry Kane will still stay

and Eric Bailly loves a good comedy show, so he’s signed a new deal until 2024 to keep watching Harry Maguire attempt to defend balls in behind him

Stupid referee of the day

Oh, LaLiga. Your refs really are the worst.

Ricardo de Burgos is the man in the spotlight after he blew for full time after three minutes added on, despite having signalled for four.

Sevilla players left the pitch, Granada players protested and eventually the Sevilla lads were recalled to the pitch, some having already been in the showers, and the final minute of the match was played out.

Nothing happened.

Tweet of the day

Where’s a clinical edge when you need one…

Liverpool now underperforming Expected Goals by the exact same amount they overperformed by last season. pic.twitter.com/HGO8V5aAEH — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 26, 2021

