Dutch striker linked & Real Madrid ‘consider Fabinho move’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool reation on Monday focuses both on the struggles the Reds face for the rest of the season, and on the potential for summer transfers as we look to renew, if not rebuild.

 

Dutch striker linked with summer Anfield move

Donyell Malen is set to join the illustrious list of names who have gone on to prove themselves exceptional talents after leaving Arsenal‘s academy – if he’s not already on it.

Plenty of Eredivisie goals and a burgeoning reputation with the Dutch national team leave him alongside the likes of Milan’s Ismael Bennacer and Bayern’s Serge Gnabry as youngsters the Gunners saw fit to allow to depart, a couple of years before they became worth tens of millions each.

Dutch media place the Reds at the head of the queue to sign the PSV forward, who can play through the middle or from the left.

Origi replacement? Jota Mk II? Or the new Cristian Tello perhaps? You decide.

 

Fabinho on Real’s wishlist

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Before we get too worried, we will make the point that while Spanish media have been generalising about Real Madrid’s summer needs – and Fabinho‘s name has come up there – this actual rumour of a move being prepped doesn’t come from one of the big papers.

But web outlets in Spain are now reporting that Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of our Brazilian, who still likes Real himself after his short time there as a youngster early in his career.

As such, they see him as a top candidate for a summer move, especially factoring in his versatility.

However, while they say Fab is open to a move due to Liverpool’s “problems” this season, they also say any bid might depend on what Raphael Varane decides to do – move or sign a new deal, in other words.

Could easily be a bit of contract negotiations skullduggery therefore, so don’t get too worked up about it.

 

First team and future

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not gonna lie, kinda want the season to just end. It has been a long and largely stupid one.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

London, England - Sunday, February 11, 2007: Arsenal's Thierry Henry gutted against Wigan Athletic during the Premiership match at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by Chris Ratcliffe/Propaganda)

  • and Eric Bailly loves a good comedy show, so he’s signed a new deal until 2024 to keep watching Harry Maguire attempt to defend balls in behind him

 

Stupid referee of the day

Oh, LaLiga. Your refs really are the worst.

Ricardo de Burgos is the man in the spotlight after he blew for full time after three minutes added on, despite having signalled for four.

Sevilla players left the pitch, Granada players protested and eventually the Sevilla lads were recalled to the pitch, some having already been in the showers, and the final minute of the match was played out.

Nothing happened.

 

Tweet of the day

Where’s a clinical edge when you need one…

 

Worth watching tonight

MNF: Go for Lazio v Milan in Serie A. 7:45pm KO.

