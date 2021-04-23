Jota fit for Newcastle & Klopp backs FSG – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to preparing for on-pitch matters. The Champions League spots remain a target and that means a win is required against Newcastle – here’s all the build-up.

Klopp asks fans not to turn on owners

Liverpool fans, Liverpool board members, arguments and distance. We’ve been here before, right? Jurgen doesn’t want it to escalate any further, though.

“I really hope the bond between us and our supporters might even get stronger. And that we don’t discuss the bad decisions of the past, I just don’t understand life like this. “They’re good people, I know the owners, I know they’re not perfect, like I’m not perfect, but they are not bad people. “They made a not so good decision, a bad decision, but let’s carry on. That’s my point of view and I can’t tell people how to see it.”

Klopp points out how so many decisions within the game – by Uefa, Fifa and beyond – are all about finances. He wants to help ensure the club remains about more than that, and urges all to move on now that this particular disaster has been averted.

Jota ready for Magpies

If you’re a social media-er, you may well have seen suggestions that Diogo Jota was in danger of mising the weekend, the rest of the season or beyond.

All not true, says the boss.

Our Portuguese goal-getter wasn’t in training with the rest of his team-mates, but Klopp says he’s “fine” and available for selection.

Nat Phillips will miss out again, so we can presumably expect Fabinho to continue at centre-back, but Curtis Jones is back involved with the squad.

Who should get the nod in the middle with our Brazilian at the back?

Newcastle next

Time to build up for the match once more. Three points and we’re into the top four, ahead of a meeting between Chelsea and West Ham.

Team news, manager thoughts, opposition form guide and more – it’s our full match preview

The Voice of Anfield, the one and only George Sephton, is delighted to see the club get back to business on the pitch

And you can catch every word from the manager’s pre-match press conference right here as always

Leagues and more leagues

The investor behind the Super League plans say they entirely misjudged how fans would take the move for the new competition

Liverpool could miss out on long-term rumoured backup goalkeeper target Ugurcan Cakir, which after two years will come as a bit of a relief in truth

The PL are to introduce a new rule giving sanctions out to ensure no club can try super leagu-based shenanigans again in future

A government review of how football clubs are run is to be introduced, including changing that “fit and proper” nonsense test

Around the Prem

Ilkay Gundogan has started the player push of questioning the new CL reforms, which will see 100 extra games played

West Ham, Bayern, Spurs and others are chasing Max Aarons after Norwich earned promotion back to the Premier League

Ross Barkley won’t be joining Aston Villa permanently in the summer says Dean Smith, ensuring precisely zero decent performances for the rest of his loan spell

Juventus want Alex Telles, Man United don’t appear to care for him, all might work out well. Adrien Rabiot could be used as part-exchange for the deal

Stupid own goal of the day

Because Barcelona just cannot break teams down otherwise.

Tweet of the day

Worth watching tonight

Arsenal against the Ev. Or Finn Harps against St. Pat’s, with our Vitezslav Jaros in goal.