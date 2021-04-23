This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jota fit for Newcastle & Klopp backs FSG – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to preparing for on-pitch matters. The Champions League spots remain a target and that means a win is required against Newcastle – here’s all the build-up.

 

Klopp asks fans not to turn on owners

Liverpool fans, Liverpool board members, arguments and distance. We’ve been here before, right? Jurgen doesn’t want it to escalate any further, though.

“I really hope the bond between us and our supporters might even get stronger. And that we don’t discuss the bad decisions of the past, I just don’t understand life like this.

“They’re good people, I know the owners, I know they’re not perfect, like I’m not perfect, but they are not bad people.

“They made a not so good decision, a bad decision, but let’s carry on. That’s my point of view and I can’t tell people how to see it.”

Klopp points out how so many decisions within the game – by Uefa, Fifa and beyond – are all about finances. He wants to help ensure the club remains about more than that, and urges all to move on now that this particular disaster has been averted.

 

Jota ready for Magpies

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If you’re a social media-er, you may well have seen suggestions that Diogo Jota was in danger of mising the weekend, the rest of the season or beyond.

All not true, says the boss.

Our Portuguese goal-getter wasn’t in training with the rest of his team-mates, but Klopp says he’s “fine” and available for selection.

Nat Phillips will miss out again, so we can presumably expect Fabinho to continue at centre-back, but Curtis Jones is back involved with the squad.

Who should get the nod in the middle with our Brazilian at the back?

 

Newcastle next

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 30, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is surrounded by Newcastle United players during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James’ Park. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Time to build up for the match once more. Three points and we’re into the top four, ahead of a meeting between Chelsea and West Ham.

 

Leagues and more leagues

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madird CF at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Real Madrid won 3-1 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The PL are to introduce a new rule giving sanctions out to ensure no club can try super leagu-based shenanigans again in future

 

Around the Prem

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 3, 2016: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan in action against Chelsea during the FA Premier League match at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by Gavin Trafford/Propaganda)

  • Ross Barkley won’t be joining Aston Villa permanently in the summer says Dean Smith, ensuring precisely zero decent performances for the rest of his loan spell

 

Stupid own goal of the day

Because Barcelona just cannot break teams down otherwise.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Arsenal against the Ev. Or Finn Harps against St. Pat’s, with our Vitezslav Jaros in goal.

