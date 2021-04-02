Jurgen Klopp has described the new investment into Fenway Sports Group as “good news” for Liverpool, but hinted at no big transfer boost with “consistency” the focus.

FSG confirmed on Wednesday that they had agreed a “significant investment” into their ownership group, with RedBird Capital Partners joining along with LeBron James and his business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter.

The investment is believed to be worth around £533 million, though it is not into Liverpool, rather FSG themselves and all of their assets.

It has been speculated that Gerry Cardinale, founder of RedBird, will eventually become the club’s owner, however, having previously expressed a desire to expand further into football.

But while a cash injection has led to hopes of a high-spending summer at Anfield, that is unlikely with the investment effectively covering losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allowing for “consistency.”

Klopp alluded to this as he welcomed the “good news” in his pre-Arsenal press conference, with the allusion being that Liverpool can now spend as they usually would, rather than more.

“As far as I know, that means that gives us kind of consistency in what we did so far,” he told reporters.

“But that’s it, pretty much. It’s good news, because of what we were all talking about in the last year all the time. Clubs suffer as well.

“That’s how it is without supporters in the stadium and all these kinds of things.

“This gives us a bit more security that it will go on like it did before.”

During their time as Liverpool owners, FSG have largely presided over a self-sustaining approach – in other words, sell to buy – and that is likely to continue.

That should not be considered a negative, of course, though the emphasis on the shrewd business of sporting director Michael Edwards and the keen eye of the club’s analytics staff is more important than ever.

It may rule out signings such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but the expected arrival of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate in a £35.4 million deal suggests there is still plenty of scope for new signings.

The Reds are likely to see a host of players depart again this summer, with Adrian and Gini Wijnaldum due to leave on the expiry of their contracts while the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Marko Grujic will be up for sale.