LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 22, 2015: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry and Director Michael Gordon before the UEFA Europa League Group Stage Group B match against Rubin Kazan at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans split on John W. Henry’s Super League apology

John W. Henry has apologised for his focal role in the Super League plans, and his attempt to “rebuild trust” with supporters has been met with a mixed reception so far.

Henry, as co-founder of Fenway Sports Group, is the principal owner of Liverpool, and in this week’s laughably poor attempts to form a new Super League, he sparked the ire of the fans, the players and likely the manager.

With the club joining Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United in pulling out of the breakaway league on Tuesday night, the 71-year-old finally addressed the situation the following morning.

He apologised for causing “disruption,” and claimed “the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans,” despite not consulting them – or even his employees – beforehand.

FSG are not planning to sell the club, as many hoped, with the emphasis on working to “rebuild trust” as he told supporters they are “trying to work in your club’s best interests.”

The two-and-a-half-minute video has seen a varied reaction so far, though many have seen their trust irrevocably damaged by Henry’s actions.

For the majority, the apology “doesn’t wash”…

But others have taken a more open view…

While some even used the opportunity to jokingly demand signings…

Even in jest, what the latter says about modern football fandom is a matter for another day – as for now, FSG should continue to be held accountable for a devastating attempt at a coup.

If Henry and Co. are to remain as owners, it will take more than big-money signings to “rebuild trust.”

