Mohamed Salah has become the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in three seasons since the Premier League began, and the first since Ian Rush in 1987.

Salah produced a stunning touch, turn and strike in the third minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle, in another reminder of his world-class quality.

That goal took the Egyptian onto the 20-goal mark in the Premier League this season, which is the third time he has hit the milestone in four seasons at Anfield.

Never before has a Liverpool player scored 20 in three campaigns since the inception of the current top flight, with Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez the only two to have done so twice.

Furthermore, the last to record the feat was Rush, who scored 20 or more league goals in four seasons with Liverpool in the 1980s – 24 in 1982/83, 32 in 1983/84, 22 in 1985/86 and 30 in 1986/87.

Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorers 1. Ian Rush – 346

– 346 2. Roger Hunt – 285

– 285 3. Gordon Hodgson – 241

– 241 4. Billy Liddell – 228

– 228 5. Steven Gerrard – 186

– 186 6. Robbie Fowler – 183

– 183 7. Kenny Dalglish – 172

– 172 8. Michael Owen – 158

– 158 9. Harry Chambers – 151

– 151 10. Sam Raybould – 130

– 130 11. Jack Parkinson – 128

– 128 12. Mohamed Salah – 123

– 123 13. Dick Forshaw – 123

– 123 14. Ian St John – 118

– 118 15. Jack Balmer – 110

Rush stands as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but Salah has now moved another place up the list into 12th, with his 123 goals drawing him level with Dick Forshaw, having played 90 games fewer.

Salah is now eight goals away from rising into the top 10, with Jack Parkinson (128) and Sam Raybould (130) firmly in his sights.

The closest from the Premier League era is Michael Owen (158), and if Salah stays with Liverpool for at least one more season it would be no surprise to see him leapfrog the Englishman.

There is no doubt that Salah should be considered an all-time great, for both the club and in the Premier League, with this latest record further proof.