If the meeting 219 days ago was anything to go by, Liverpool can expect a thrilling and intense encounter as they meet Leeds with another three invaluable points on the line.

Leeds vs. Liverpool

Monday, April 19, 2021 – 8pm (BST)

Elland Road

Premier League (32)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

It was a frustrating midweek for Liverpool as they misplaced their shooting boots to let an opportunity to progress to the Champions League semi-final slip through their fingers.

And now all focus is ensuring the Reds are there to have another shot at No. 7 next season, starting with three points at Leeds United.

Domestically, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have turned a corner in recent weeks to push themselves back into contention for the top-four, winning three league games in a row for only the second time this season.

It sets up an intriguing battle to push for fourth, or even third, spot, with West Ham‘s defeat to Newcastle leaving the door ajar for the Reds to move ahead of the Hammers on goal difference.

The task is not an easy one, however, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds having proven they can more than withstand the rigours and demands of Premier League football.

Matching their intensity will be key, as will taking our chances when they arise as while Leeds have shown they know how to hit the scoreboard, they also leak goals – with only five teams conceding more in the league to date.

This is one Liverpool need to come out on the right side of.

Team News

The good news is that there is no news.

“No new concerns” were Klopp’s words ahead of the game, a rare occurrence in a season that has been besieged by injury.

It means the manager will have the same squad at his disposal as he did against Real Madrid in midweek, meaning Curtis Jones and Divock Origi are to remain sidelined once more.

With Leeds a well-known running machine, Liverpool may look to inject fresh legs into the team with Thiago, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita just a handful of names set to push for selection.

There was also a brief update on the club’s long-term absentees, with Klopp saying Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson “are all [on track].”

For Leeds, meanwhile, will be without captain Liam Cooper following his red card at Leeds and both Raphinha and Rodrigo remain in doubt with respective muscle injuries.

Possible Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Raphinha, Phillips, Dallas; Harrison, Roberts, Bamford

Last 5 Away to Leeds (All Competitions)

Won 1-0 – September 2009 (Ngog)

Drew 2-2 – February 2004 (Bakke, Viduka; Kewell, Baros)

Won 1-0 – October 2002 (Diao)

Won 4-0 – February 2002 (Ferdinand O/G, Heskeyx2, Owen)

Won 2-0 – January 2001 (Barmby, Heskey)

Elland Road

Capacity: 37,792

*To be played behind-closed-doors

Did You Know?

A win in this game would see Liverpool record four in a row in the Premier League for the first time this season and only for the third time since the turn of 2020.

The stop-start nature of football due to the pandemic in addition to a lack of consistency in terms of performance and team selection have all played their part.

But now is the perfect time to build some much-needed momentum, and Liverpool will be hoping to call upon their trusty goalscoring boots away from home having scored in their last six on the road across all competitions.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Drew 0-0 vs. Real Madrid

Won 2-1 vs. Aston Villa

Lost 3-1 vs. Real Madrid

Won 3-0 vs. Arsenal

Won 1-0 vs. Wolves

Leeds – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-1 vs. Man City

Won 2-1 vs. Sheffield United

Won 2-1 vs. Fulham

Drew 0-0 vs. Chelsea

Lost 2-0 vs. West Ham

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp noted the desire to build on their momentum and in turn “respect” their upcoming opponents to do so:

“It would be cool, it would be absolutely cool [to have momentum]. “But the thing is we should not forget the opponent we always face. But now it’s the situation, we won the last three games, that’s why we are still in the fight for the Champions League spots. “If we would have won only one and drew two, it could look completely different. “So, the way is clear – we have to win football games. The best way would be win all the football games but there are tough opponents and we respect that, we really respect that. “Leeds is really special and for that we have to be ready.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Leeds vs. Liverpool kicks off at 8pm (BST) and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7pm.

Chris Williams will be the one keeping you informed and entertained on This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, which you can find here, starting from 7.15pm.