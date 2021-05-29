With Liverpool looking to use the summer to tie down several key players to new contracts, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are in line for talks.

The Reds have already secured their first signing of the transfer window, with Ibrahima Konate agreeing a five-year deal after joining from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Liverpool are expected to make further acquisitions over the coming months, though this may be dependant on funds brought in through sales, with the likes of Divock Origi, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic made available.

Otherwise, their focus will be on player retention, and with 10 players entering the final two years of their contracts this summer, it could be a busy one.

It has been previously reported that Liverpool will hold negotiations with Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, recognising their importance to Klopp’s side.

But the Press Association add that Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are also due talks over extensions, despite the pair being contracted to 2024.

Both last signed new deals with the club in 2019, and have continued to establish themselves as crucial figures at Anfield, with no player clocking more minutes on the pitch than Robertson this season.

At 22, Liverpool will be eager to tie Alexander-Arnold down for as long as possible, while the performances of his opposite number deserve a pay rise – arguably in line with the club’s highest earners.

The full-backs have both pledged their long-term commitment to Liverpool, with Robertson stressing this week: “I hope to stay here forever and I hope to retire here.”

If the club is able to agree terms with Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold and Salah, they will have secured the futures of the majority of their first-choice starters.

Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also have just two years remaining on their existing contracts, as do squad players Shaqiri, Nat Phillips, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Caoimhin Kelleher is nearing his final 12 months, but is due for an extension, while a decision will be made over James Milner, who also has a year remaining.

Konate currently has the longest deal with Liverpool, having signed a deal to 2026, with Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams and Ben Davies all tied to 2025.