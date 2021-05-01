With his 29th birthday upon him, Liverpool have a big decision to make regarding a new contract and Mohamed Salah has admitted talks have not yet taken place.

The No. 11 is tied to the Reds until 2023, at that point he would be 31, but by entering the final two years of his deal eyes are already been cast toward his future.

One the Egyptian has readily spoken about, primarily in the Spanish press, which is reported to have come out of the ‘lack of urgency’ over extension talks with those at Anfield.

Salah is by no means ‘determined‘ to ply his trade away from Liverpool but his next contract is possibly his last long-term lucrative deal.

But the winger told Sky Sports that he has not yet held talks with the club over an extension.

“No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” he explained. “No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

READ MORE: Salah’s Liverpool contract – The reasons for and problems with a new deal

With 123 goals 198 appearances, to sit 12th in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, after another season that is set to eclipse the 30-goal mark, his resale value may never be higher.

And that is the decision the club will need to weigh up in addition to the implications of COVID-19 in regards to an increase in wages that Salah would be within his rights to demand.

While edging closer to 30, Salah has shown no signs of slowing down and there is certainly a case to be argued that he could perform at the highest level well into his mid-30s.

He has a lot more he wants to achieve and while he has flirted with those in Spain, Salah still has more trophies he wants to collect with Liverpool.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again,” he continued.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again. Part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

Salah is one of 13 players whose contracts are to be under the microscope in the coming months ahead, including two of the other members of the front-three.