Reds react to Hillsborough verdict & quartet of transfer rumours – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are all about the off-pitch matters now for the forthcoming weeks – though several players will of course be in action with the tournaments to come this summer. Otherwise it’s transfers, news and call-ups for now.

 

“Huge disappointment”

The Hillsborough disaster will have nobody held responsible for the deaths of 96 supporters.

That’s the verdict effectively handed down today, with a judge acquitting three people accused of perverting the course of justice through altering documents after the tragedy in 1989.

The club responded in no uncertain terms to the news with a statement which read: “It is with huge disappointment that Liverpool Football Club notes the latest developments in the judicial process relating to the Hillsborough disaster.”

LFC say campaigners and families have been “let down” and “continuously failed”, pointing out that “96 people were unlawfully killed and yet no individual or group has been deemed legally culpable for their deaths.”

There will be no appeal to the verdict.

 

Four transfer rumours around the Reds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Burnley won 1-0 ending Liverpool’s run of 68 games unbeaten at home. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Three in, one out – those are the Reds-related transfer rumours today, quite aside from the Konate saga which has had a fairly quiet day.

First up, Xherdan Shaqiri is now wanted by Fenerbahce, having often been linked with rivals Galatasaray.

There’s not a huge gap between the salary on offer and the salary apparently requested – but Fener will have to come up with something more than a loan offer to the Reds if they want him.

On the incoming side, we go centre-back, centre-back, centre-mid.

Lille won the French title but with financial issues, there’s expected to be an exodus following goalkeeper Mike Maignan out the door – and Sven Botman is again on the Reds’ radar as a result. We, and Spurs, are linked there by L’Equipe.

On a more ridiculous note in the same position, Spanish outlet Sport say Liverpool, Man City and Man United all want Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. He has a year left and they reckon we’ll pay €70m for him – no we won’t.

Finally, and most notably by a distance, Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad say we’ve added Youri Tielemans to our summer targets list, as a Wijnaldum replacement in midfield.

If he’s got a reasonable price tag, that is one deal we’d love to see happen – though there’s a long way to go before any move materialises.

 

Defensive details

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Transfer news here too – and all the end-of-season fallout you could want.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

CARLISLE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 31, 2016: Everton's manager Roberto Martinez during the FA Cup 4th Round match against Carlisle United at Brunton Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Barca, Real and Juve could be fined hugely and booted out the Champions League (yeah, alright Uefa mate) for their Super League shenanigans and unrepentent stance

 

Stupid dream of the day

Arsenal winger Willian has decided he made a massive mistake by leaving Chelsea (foruth) for Arsenal (eighth) and wants to go back.

That’s Willian, on £220-250k a week all up, who managed one Premier League goal all season and lost his place – making just 16 starts – deciding he’d rather go back to the club who replaced him with Ziyech, Havertz and Werner.

Good luck with that one mate!

 

Worth watching tonight

Europa League final, 8:00pm tonight.

