Reds react to Hillsborough verdict & quartet of transfer rumours – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are all about the off-pitch matters now for the forthcoming weeks – though several players will of course be in action with the tournaments to come this summer. Otherwise it’s transfers, news and call-ups for now.

“Huge disappointment”

The Hillsborough disaster will have nobody held responsible for the deaths of 96 supporters.

That’s the verdict effectively handed down today, with a judge acquitting three people accused of perverting the course of justice through altering documents after the tragedy in 1989.

The club responded in no uncertain terms to the news with a statement which read: “It is with huge disappointment that Liverpool Football Club notes the latest developments in the judicial process relating to the Hillsborough disaster.”

LFC say campaigners and families have been “let down” and “continuously failed”, pointing out that “96 people were unlawfully killed and yet no individual or group has been deemed legally culpable for their deaths.”

There will be no appeal to the verdict.

Four transfer rumours around the Reds

Three in, one out – those are the Reds-related transfer rumours today, quite aside from the Konate saga which has had a fairly quiet day.

First up, Xherdan Shaqiri is now wanted by Fenerbahce, having often been linked with rivals Galatasaray.

There’s not a huge gap between the salary on offer and the salary apparently requested – but Fener will have to come up with something more than a loan offer to the Reds if they want him.

On the incoming side, we go centre-back, centre-back, centre-mid.

Lille won the French title but with financial issues, there’s expected to be an exodus following goalkeeper Mike Maignan out the door – and Sven Botman is again on the Reds’ radar as a result. We, and Spurs, are linked there by L’Equipe.

On a more ridiculous note in the same position, Spanish outlet Sport say Liverpool, Man City and Man United all want Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. He has a year left and they reckon we’ll pay €70m for him – no we won’t.

Finally, and most notably by a distance, Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad say we’ve added Youri Tielemans to our summer targets list, as a Wijnaldum replacement in midfield.

If he’s got a reasonable price tag, that is one deal we’d love to see happen – though there’s a long way to go before any move materialises.

Defensive details

Transfer news here too – and all the end-of-season fallout you could want.

The Reds are willing to listen to offers for Nat Phillips after a breakout campaign, as they look to bring in new faces this summer

Trent should be in the England squad and is one of the best in the world – that’s the view of a former Anfield team-mate as the debate at right-back rumbles on

And here’s our season in numbers, featuring our total number of centre-back pairings, the number of injuries we sustained and a three-way tie for the most assists this season

Quickfire LFC news

More transfers! We’ve made a “last ditch” attempt to snare a talented teen who was on the verge of moving to Leverkusen

Yasser Larouci has left the club along with a youngster who was part of the Academy set-up for 12 years

While another of our Academy set-up has been called up at senior international level…without having made a single first-team squad yet for the Reds

And the Star say Rhys Williams is likely to be loaned out next season for further game time and experience

Around the Prem

Arsenal just can’t make up their minds! Now they want to go back for Houssem Aouar, who they wanted then didn’t last year, and decided against in January. Such a well-run and decisive club

Barcelona and Man City will battle it out for Atalanta’s Robin Gosens, as Pep looks to maintain his 100% record of a big-money full-back every year

Barca, Real and Juve could be fined hugely and booted out the Champions League (yeah, alright Uefa mate) for their Super League shenanigans and unrepentent stance

And Spurs have decided they want to be fantastic going forward and abysmal at the back, a plan made all the more attainable if they land Roberto Martinez as manager

Stupid dream of the day

Arsenal winger Willian has decided he made a massive mistake by leaving Chelsea (foruth) for Arsenal (eighth) and wants to go back.

That’s Willian, on £220-250k a week all up, who managed one Premier League goal all season and lost his place – making just 16 starts – deciding he’d rather go back to the club who replaced him with Ziyech, Havertz and Werner.

Good luck with that one mate!

Tweet of the day

It is with huge disappointment that Liverpool Football Club notes the latest developments in the judicial process relating to the Hillsborough disaster. The 96 will never be forgotten. — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) May 26, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Europa League final, 8:00pm tonight.