Reds wanted to sign top young attacker & bizarre Neuhaus claim – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer plans get a real looking-at in today’s media, both for the summer ahead…and the summer just past, which didn’t play out as might have been expected.

Top talent was top priority

Careful dealing in the transfer market has been one of the key factors in getting Liverpool to the top of world football – and it was designed to help us stay there, too.

The Reds, while strengthening Jurgen Klopp‘s squad and winning trophies, were also hoarding cash to be ready to splash out on “a generational talent or a real difference-maker”, with the likes of Jadon Sancho a prime example.

Sadly, the Covid pandemic has wiped out most of those plans, with cash reserves diminished and the club likely to have to sell a top player to buy in another one.

Add in the likes of Real and Barca not being cash-rich themselves these days and the biggest of bids are unlikely.

A rumour which makes very little sense

Let’s break this rumour down and see how far we go.

The Reds are keen on ‘Gladbach’s midfielder Florian Neuhaus – OK, fine. We’re on board here.

We see him as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who is soon to be out of contract. All good – some style differences, sure, but Gini wasn’t exactly like he is now when he signed, either.

He has a release clause – we like that, €40m is hefty, but reasonably attainable if the club are convinced of his stardom.

And, Bild say, his club are keen to keep him. We can understand that, too.

But then: to sign him, Liverpool will have to make an “immoral offer” which is well above his release clause to tempt the club into letting him go.

Erm, what?! Are we missing the point of a release clause somewhere, or are BMG planning to go all ’40+1′ on us?!

Fans and future

At the centre of everything these days, the Liverpool supporters! Except the stadium, of course – although even that will (hopefully) be changing soon…

Quickfire LFC news

Gini’s seemingly impending departure leaves Klopp not just with a midfield hole to fill, but a dressing room one too

Over a decade and a half later, Andriy Shevchenko says he is still scarred by the events of Istanbul and Liverpool’s incredible comeback triumph

Portuguese media say FC Porto can only sign Marko Grujic on a permanent deal if Liverpool lower their asking price for the midfielder

And here’s how the Reds are giving Paul Glatzel a platform to push for a first-team spot again after injury

Around the Prem

Everton are among the sides hoping to convince Ivan Toney to do an Ollie Watkins and leave Brentford to bang in a load of Prem goals instead

Liverpool and Man United are still interested in Sancho, but Dortmund still want over £87m for him – though that’s down from over £100m, at least

Daniel Levy will give the next Spurs manager the chance to say “err, no ta” to bringing Gareth Bale back next season – assuming they can actually attract a boss who doesn’t go elsewhere in the end

And Leeds just won’t give up on the dream of having a former LFC U23 winger in their line-up and will make another bid for Ryan Kent, now at Rangers, in the summer

Badly timed ‘report’ of the day

Early-ish on Tuesday, Sky Italia claimed Roma’s first choice for a new manager this summer would be Maurizio Sarri.

About four or five hours later, Roma lol’d at the report and announced Jose Mourinho was confirmed as the incoming boss instead.

Tweet of the day

Worth watching tonight

The second leg of Man City vs PSG!