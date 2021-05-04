This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds wanted to sign top young attacker & bizarre Neuhaus claim – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer plans get a real looking-at in today’s media, both for the summer ahead…and the summer just past, which didn’t play out as might have been expected.

 

Top talent was top priority

Careful dealing in the transfer market has been one of the key factors in getting Liverpool to the top of world football – and it was designed to help us stay there, too.

The Reds, while strengthening Jurgen Klopp‘s squad and winning trophies, were also hoarding cash to be ready to splash out on “a generational talent or a real difference-maker”, with the likes of Jadon Sancho a prime example.

Sadly, the Covid pandemic has wiped out most of those plans, with cash reserves diminished and the club likely to have to sell a top player to buy in another one.

Add in the likes of Real and Barca not being cash-rich themselves these days and the biggest of bids are unlikely.

 

A rumour which makes very little sense

SEVILLE, SPAIN - Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Florian Neuhaus of Germany, Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain during the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Germany at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on november 17, 2020 in Seville, Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures)

Let’s break this rumour down and see how far we go.

The Reds are keen on ‘Gladbach’s midfielder Florian Neuhaus – OK, fine. We’re on board here.

We see him as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who is soon to be out of contract. All good – some style differences, sure, but Gini wasn’t exactly like he is now when he signed, either.

He has a release clause – we like that, €40m is hefty, but reasonably attainable if the club are convinced of his stardom.

And, Bild say, his club are keen to keep him. We can understand that, too.

But then: to sign him, Liverpool will have to make an “immoral offer” which is well above his release clause to tempt the club into letting him go.

Erm, what?! Are we missing the point of a release clause somewhere, or are BMG planning to go all ’40+1′ on us?!

 

Fans and future

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's Ozan Kabak during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At the centre of everything these days, the Liverpool supporters! Except the stadium, of course – although even that will (hopefully) be changing soon…

 

Quickfire LFC news

2ECF3YJ Dragao Stadium, Porto, Portugal. 13th Feb, 2021. Portuguese Championship Football, FC Porto versus Boa Vista; Marko Grujic of FC Porto chases the through ball Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

 

Around the Prem

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: Jadon Sancho of Dortmund celebrates a not given goal after video assistant referee (VAR) during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at BayArena on February 8, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

  • Everton are among the sides hoping to convince Ivan Toney to do an Ollie Watkins and leave Brentford to bang in a load of Prem goals instead
  • Daniel Levy will give the next Spurs manager the chance to say “err, no ta” to bringing Gareth Bale back next season – assuming they can actually attract a boss who doesn’t go elsewhere in the end
  • And Leeds just won’t give up on the dream of having a former LFC U23 winger in their line-up and will make another bid for Ryan Kent, now at Rangers, in the summer

 

Badly timed ‘report’ of the day

Early-ish on Tuesday, Sky Italia claimed Roma’s first choice for a new manager this summer would be Maurizio Sarri.

About four or five hours later, Roma lol’d at the report and announced Jose Mourinho was confirmed as the incoming boss instead.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

The second leg of Man City vs PSG!

