4 Liverpool departures confirmed and 2 contract offers tabled

Liverpool have bid farewell to four youngsters this summer with their deals coming to an end as the club revealed their retained list following the conclusion of the season.

The end of any season comes with disappointment for some as their journey with the club comes to a close, and this year is no different.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to see a number of his senior faces move on from Anfield throughout the summer, including Gini Wijnaldum and potentially the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

But it is at the academy where the early departures have been disclosed as the club confirmed the release of four young players.

Midfielder Liam Coyle had already disclosed his departure after 12 years as a Red, having joined as a 10-year-old, and he is joined by Abdi Sharif, Jack Walls and Joe Hardy.

The latter will ring a bell for many Reds as the only one of the four to have made an appearance in a first-team fixture, which came as a late substitute in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury at Anfield in early 2020.

The 22-year-old forward joined from Brentford and impressed with his ability to find the net, but injury would disrupt his early 2020/21 season before a late rally.

For Abdi Sharif, a contract extension after an ACL injury the previous year would see his return to the fold for the under-23s but the midfielder is now to depart alongside Walls, who rejoined the club following a release last summer.

And despite Yasser Larouci having already left Kirkby, a contract offer remains on the table for the Algerian who has long resisted an extension in favour of a new challenge – which, if signed, would allow Liverpool to receive compensation for the 20-year-old.

He had previously been considered an option at left-back but with Andy Robertson and deputy Kostas Tsimikas on board, opportunity is few and far between.

Finally, centre-back Remi Savage, who was drafted into first-team training, is another who has been presented with a new deal after settling into the U23s and becoming a mainstay for Barry Lewtas in 2020/21.