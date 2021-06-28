This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Atletico and Porto midfielders linked & forward trio in sights – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are watching Euro 2020 eagerly, if reports are to be believed. Not because it’s fun, but because we’re signing nearly every player there, obviously!

 

Saul wants out and Reds are keen

Saul Niguez has said plenty of times previously he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid for life – but things change.

He didn’t really thrive last season as they won LaLiga and he’s not in the Spain squad as a result, and has decided the time is right to take on a new challenge.

And, as AS report in Spain, Liverpool are among the clubs who want to give him that fresh start.

Apparently we are “very attentive” to the situation and a €40million bid might be enough – frankly, that would be a bargain if he hits his pre-2020 heights.

 

Reds rumours of the day

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 21: Donyell Malen of Netherlands reacts as he lies behind the Netherlands wall as they defend a free kick during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between North Macedonia and The Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 21, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - UEFA)

  • Kingsley Coman rumours continue to circulate on Monday, despite him having a game tonight – here’s the original report stating Liverpool’s interest

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 4, 2019: Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez before the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Christoph Baumgartner is wanted by Liverpool and Man United but his price has gone up due to his Euros performances for Austria
  • Liverpool have promoted from within for a key staff role after a long-serving legend departed last season
  • A shocking Gini Wijnaldum stat from Netherlands’ defeat at Euro 2020 has fans talking about whether the Reds were right to let him leave

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • Matthijs de Ligt has accepted the blame for Netherlands’ exit after he was sent-off against Czech Republic

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, December 15, 2017: Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jesse Lingard will be offered a new contract to sit on United’s bench for another three years
  • Hector Bellerin is a target for Inter Milan, as they apparently seek to make next season’s Serie A a more balanced title fight

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is the final round of 16 clash: France vs Switzerland. Watch it!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!


Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments