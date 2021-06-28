Atletico and Porto midfielders linked & forward trio in sights – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are watching Euro 2020 eagerly, if reports are to be believed. Not because it’s fun, but because we’re signing nearly every player there, obviously!

Saul wants out and Reds are keen

Saul Niguez has said plenty of times previously he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid for life – but things change.

He didn’t really thrive last season as they won LaLiga and he’s not in the Spain squad as a result, and has decided the time is right to take on a new challenge.

And, as AS report in Spain, Liverpool are among the clubs who want to give him that fresh start.

Apparently we are “very attentive” to the situation and a €40million bid might be enough – frankly, that would be a bargain if he hits his pre-2020 heights.

Reds rumours of the day

Otavio is the other midfielder we’re linked with and the Reds are in “advanced” discussions if these reports are to be believed

Donyell Malen is “likely” to leave this summer and the Reds are well in the hunt – a move could happen quickly now Netherlands are out

Kingsley Coman rumours continue to circulate on Monday, despite him having a game tonight – here’s the original report stating Liverpool’s interest

Latest Liverpool FC news

Christoph Baumgartner is wanted by Liverpool and Man United but his price has gone up due to his Euros performances for Austria

Liverpool have promoted from within for a key staff role after a long-serving legend departed last season

A shocking Gini Wijnaldum stat from Netherlands’ defeat at Euro 2020 has fans talking about whether the Reds were right to let him leave

Merseyside police are now involved after a threatening banner was left aimed at Rafa Benitez

Euro 2020 latest

Germany would “fear” Jadon Sancho if he played for England against them, says Jurgen Klinsmann

But Gareth Southgate says England want to make history by beating their old rivals in the last-16 clash

Matthijs de Ligt has accepted the blame for Netherlands’ exit after he was sent-off against Czech Republic

And Didier Deschamps is wary of Switzerland’s excellent record at finals as France face them in the last round of 16 match

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Jesse Lingard will be offered a new contract to sit on United’s bench for another three years

Hector Bellerin is a target for Inter Milan, as they apparently seek to make next season’s Serie A a more balanced title fight

Jules Kounde is wanted by Man United, but Sevilla have turned down their opening bid

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Same as it ever was. pic.twitter.com/nqZskroM8Q — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) June 28, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is the final round of 16 clash: France vs Switzerland. Watch it!