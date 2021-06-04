Can you name every player in a 2020/21 Liverpool matchday squad in 7 minutes?

Jurgen Klopp turned to a total of 47 players in a matchday squad throughout 2020/21, but the question is can you name them all?

The Reds were tasked with competing in five competitions, including the Community Shield, in what was a turbulent campaign with plenty of hurdles to clear.

Klopp had to turn to youth and experience while also asking a number of players to move into an unfavoured position as injury-hit Liverpool hard.

It did present an opportunity to a number of young players in the matchday squad, primarily in the cup competitions, and you’ll need to think a little harder to name a few of these.

Not all on this list are set to remain at Anfield once the next season gets underway while others ventured elsewhere during the two windows.

Good luck!

There’s 42 names to get in 7 minutes!

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.

