EUROS DAILY: Talking points, fixtures, Gini’s key role and Reds duo celebrate

If you’re Welsh, there’s a pretty strong chance you’ve got a sore head today – enjoy it! Meanwhile, we may have seen one of the two best sides at Euro 2020 last night.

Italy are the first side to officially qualify for the last 16, but Wales have all-but joined them after a hard-earned win over a desperately disappointing Turkey squad.

In the first round of games, today’s sides provided lot of goals, attacking quality and excitement, so there should be more compelling viewing on the way.

It’s also a first game for Denmark since Christian Eriksen’s collapse, so their response in a tough game will be key.

Day six talking points

Manuel Locatelli scored twice in another fantastic Italy display, as they saw off Xherdan Shaqiri‘s Switzerland 3-0. Italy have already written their own mini history this tournament with so many goals – they are right up there with the favourites.

Harry Wilson and Neco Williams both made late entrances as subs as Wales beat Turkey 2-0, getting their first minutes at this summer’s finals

Gareth Bale also secured a record: the most big chances created in a game since records began at Euros, laying on five. He assisted two and also won and missed a penalty!

Today’s fixtures

Ukraine vs North Macedonia, Group C, 2pm on ITV

Denmark vs Belgium, Group B, 5pm on ITV

Netherlands vs Austria, Group C, 8pm on BBC One

Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America, 10pm on BBC iPlayer

Expectations on…

Andriy Yarmolenko. He scored an early contender for goal of the tournament in Ukraine’s mini-comeback against Netherlands last time out, before the Dutch won it late on.

Ukraine have to go all-out for the win this time against North Macedonia and as the only even vaguely regular scorer in the squad – he has 41 international goals, next highest Roman Yaremchuk has nine – it’s on him to both fashion and finish off goalscoring chances.

He’s only seven goals off the all-time record for his nation…which is currently occupied by his manager, Andriy Shevchenko.

Key battle to watch

Gini Wijnaldum vs Marcel Sabitzer. It’s not the first time these two have met this year, with the Dutchman coming out on top in the Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League encounters.

Their roles are a little reversed on the international scene, with Wijnaldum more attack-minded and Sabitzer at times tasked with a more central midfield role.

Who wins this game likely wins the group, making this the clash of the clash of Group C.

Fans are talking about…

The brilliance of Manuel Locatelli for Italy. Suddenly, fans of every club have decided they are linked with him and want him – but you Reds already knew to watch for him, didn’t you?!





Locatelli will flourish in this current Chelsea team… ?? pic.twitter.com/Eka3lR32sR — Stan21. (@Whizzy_khiddy) June 16, 2021





Sassuolo has stated they will sell Manuel Locatelli for 40 million euros. [@FabrizioRomano] Get this done @ManUtd ??, he’s showing his talent on the big stage ??#Transfers #UtdPlug ? pic.twitter.com/6NXhJ5JPXa — UtdPlug ? (@UtdPlug) June 16, 2021





Berardi and Locatelli after seeing they’re linked with Tottenham: pic.twitter.com/bzQztPBEqg — Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) June 16, 2021





Locatelli in euros v locatelli when he signs a 5 year deal at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/geP30kLqyA — RM (@ReissMeikle) June 16, 2021





Locatelli proving that he's as good a 8 as he is a 6. That surely opens doors across Europe for him. #EURO2020 #ITA pic.twitter.com/3BUP97BDsx — Rajath Kumar (@rajathkumar) June 16, 2021





Manuel Locatelli vs Switzerland 2 goals

51 passes

90% pass accuracy

1 key pass

3/4 accurate long balls

2 tackles won

1 interception

1 aerial won Man of the day. Italy's hero. Loca Locatelli. ?? pic.twitter.com/J8L9s9qxWV — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 16, 2021

Reds in action

Since Gini is no longer a Red, it’s a quiet day for those watching from a Liverpool perspective. Take notes of who we should sign instead!

Predictions

Ukraine to sneak a win, Belgium to respectfully batter Denmark, Netherlands and Austria to make another case for game of the tournament – with the Dutch triumphant.