Police issue “unreserved apology” and admit “serious mistakes” after Hillsborough

South Yorkshire police have admitted to “serious errors and mistakes” that led to the unlawful killing of the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

It comes after a settlement was agreed between families who were among the 96 unlawfully killed and the survivors and the South Yorkshire and West Midlands police forces.

The civil claim was for recompense for the “psychiatric injuries the families and survivors have suffered” for the cover-up.

It comes as no one was ever convicted over the disaster, with three defendants acquitted last week after being alleged to have amended police officers’ statements in the aftermath.

The Saunders Law spokesman who acted on behalf of the families and survivors said, “No amount of money can compensate them for the ordeal they have suffered, but this settlement acknowledges both the cover-up and its impact upon each of the victims.”

And a statement from South Yorkshire police admits to “serious” failings, errors and mistakes after the disaster:

“We offer an unreserved apology to those affected by the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath. “We acknowledge that serious errors and mistakes were made by South Yorkshire Police, both on 15 April 1989 and during the subsequent investigations. “Those actions on the day of the disaster tragically led to lives being lost and many being injured. “The force’s subsequent failings also cause huge distress, suffering and pain, both to the victims and their families. This is something South Yorkshire Police profoundly regrets. “Since 2016, we have worked closely and in a constructive manner with the legal representatives of the families affected by the Hillsborough tragedy to agree to a scheme to compensate those affected. “We know these settlements can never make up for what they have lost and suffered. “We would like to thank the families for their dignified approach, which has enabled us to progress and agree the scheme. “The force’s subsequent failings also caused huge distress, suffering and pain, both to the victims and their families. This is something South Yorkshire Police profoundly regrets.”

Justice for the 96. Rest in peace.