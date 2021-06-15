With Liverpool having a recent vacancy in midfield, Youri Tielemans has emerged as an ideal candidate – but the Leicester man has evaded engaging in any such talk.

The Reds have already landed their first summer signing in Ibrahima Konate and while the stance is that a new midfielder is not a priority, it would be remiss not to bolster the ranks.

Gini Wijnaldum‘s absence is more than just one player as his elite availability and versatility made him a dual and consistent weapon for Jurgen Klopp, one not easy to replace.

But Tielemans offers a similar profile at 24 years of age having started 49 of his 51 games for the Foxes in 2020/21, and his standout performances have seen him linked with Liverpool.

When asked about the speculation of a switch to Anfield while at the Euros with Belgium, Tielemans swiftly dodged the subject, as one would expect.

“That’s really none of my business right now,” he said, via Goal. “Let the journalists speak, they undoubtedly have a lot to do with that.

“But I don’t care about that. All I can do is make sure that I am as good as possible on the pitch.”

Leicester are eager to extend his terms beyond his current deal of 2023 but any decision regarding his future will only take place after the summer tournament.

“I don’t think about it. I am focusing on the Euros,” he added.

“I don’t listen to transfer rumours. No matter how much I am valued, it doesn’t change anything for me. I just want to make the best Euros I can.”

Tielemans would demand a hefty fee from the Foxes, suggested to be in the region of £60-70 million, one the Reds would no doubt look to negotiate if the Belgian signalled an intention to leave.

He would not be short on suitors, however, but there’s no questioning how seamless his transition could be into Klopp’s side.

But Liverpool have already made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, an option who would be nearly half the price of Tielemans with the German club one of many to be hit with financial difficulties in the wake of the pandemic.

It leaves the situation as one to watch as the Reds no doubt weigh up their options.