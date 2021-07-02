2 Reds sold & Konate debuts as pre-season gets started – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool begin their pre-season on Tuesday with the 30-minute double-header, but off the pitch matters are progressing quickly too.

Grujic leaves for Porto…for good

A successful loan spell last season had Porto in no doubt they wanted Marko Grujic back – and now they’ve got him.

The Serbian midfielder has left the Reds in what Liverpool say was a permanent deal, and Porto say is a loan with obligation to buy. Either way, he won’t be returning to Anfield.

It’s a £10.5m deal for the midfielder, plus the Reds will benefit from a sell-on clause, as we build up the kitty for potential summer signings.

Grujic left the training camp in Austria, where he had been with Klopp and Co, and he’s not the only one to have departed for good…

Reds rumours and deals of the day

Taiwo Awoniyi has also been sold, a £6.5m deal seeing him return to Union Berlin – and another sell-on clause has been guaranteed here, too. The Nigerian never played a game for the Reds in six years!

Harry Wilson‘s price has apparently been set and it’s higher than both of this duo to have been sold – a return to the Championship looks most likely at the moment as Fulham look for an immediate return

Donyell Malen rumours are still doing the media circuit, but now it’s simply that Dortmund are dallying in completing the deal and the Reds could jump the queue if they big bid – but we’re still “on the fence” over signing him, so it’s unlikely

Latest Liverpool FC news

Andy Robbo has been given a much-needed longer break from action after a really heavy year for club and country

Here’s your guide to the two teams Liverpool will face first in pre-season this summer

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy thinks Jordan Henderson will agree a new contract at Liverpool and see out his career with the club

Liverpool FC pre-season latest

The Reds face Innsbruck – where Trent captains the side – and then Stuttgart in back-to-back half-hour matches, with Ibrahima Konate set to make his debut in the second “fixture”!

Meanwhile, there has seemingly been a change in heart for the Reds’ next game, against Mainz on Friday. It was due to be an hour-long encounter, but plans have forced an alteration.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Declan Rice is top of Chelsea‘s summer wish list and they’ve contacted the Hammers to see how a deal can be done

Kieran Trippier is ‘not for sale’ but Atletico have drawn up a list of replacements anyway, which renders their stance – or the headline – largely pointless

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe may opt to move on free transfers next summer as the coronavirus pandemic forces clubs to offer lower contracts

Tonight’s late fixture is Liverpool, and so is the marginally earlier fixture!