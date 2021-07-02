This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 Reds sold & Konate debuts as pre-season gets started – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool begin their pre-season on Tuesday with the 30-minute double-header, but off the pitch matters are progressing quickly too.

 

Grujic leaves for Porto…for good

A successful loan spell last season had Porto in no doubt they wanted Marko Grujic back – and now they’ve got him.

The Serbian midfielder has left the Reds in what Liverpool say was a permanent deal, and Porto say is a loan with obligation to buy. Either way, he won’t be returning to Anfield.

It’s a £10.5m deal for the midfielder, plus the Reds will benefit from a sell-on clause, as we build up the kitty for potential summer signings.

Grujic left the training camp in Austria, where he had been with Klopp and Co, and he’s not the only one to have departed for good…

 

Reds rumours and deals of the day

CARDIFF, WALES - Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Wales' Harry Wilson during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group E game between Wales and Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Harry Wilson‘s price has apparently been set and it’s higher than both of this duo to have been sold – a return to the Championship looks most likely at the moment as Fulham look for an immediate return
  • Donyell Malen rumours are still doing the media circuit, but now it’s simply that Dortmund are dallying in completing the deal and the Reds could jump the queue if they big bid – but we’re still “on the fence” over signing him, so it’s unlikely

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson applauds the supporters during a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Liverpool FC pre-season latest

Hit the image above for all the latest on our pre-season news including Tuesday’s matches!

The Reds face Innsbruck – where Trent captains the side – and then Stuttgart in back-to-back half-hour matches, with Ibrahima Konate set to make his debut in the second “fixture”!

Meanwhile, there has seemingly been a change in heart for the Reds’ next game, against Mainz on Friday. It was due to be an hour-long encounter, but plans have forced an alteration.

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial spot-kick as France were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 (Marko Djurica/AP)

  • Declan Rice is top of Chelsea‘s summer wish list and they’ve contacted the Hammers to see how a deal can be done

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is Liverpool, and so is the marginally earlier fixture!

 

