Cut-price Shaqiri deal & the most useless transfer rumour all summer? – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are now preparing for their third pre-season friendly day, their fourth opponents overall, and it’s still a case of outs, not ins, with transfer work.

Xherdan Shaqiri for just €10m?!

When Liverpool signed Xherdan Shaqiri for £13m a few seasons back, it was a bargain – decent player, squad depth, versatile, cheap as chips.

Except, with injuries, age and Covid finances, it now appears the Reds will actually make a loss on him.

He has mostly been mentioned alongside a £15m or so price tag until now, but reports out of Germany suggest he has been told he can leave for only £8.5million, a big drop-off for the Reds’ income hopes.

A move to the Bundesliga has been mentioned too, but until now it’s Lazio who have been most heavily linked with our Swiss winger.

Reds rumours of the day

Florian Neuhaus has been told Jurgen Klopp is an admirer, but it’s unlikely any move is made for the midfielder until 2022

Kostas Tsimikas was wanted on loan by Napoli but the Serie A club say Liverpool told them he’d only be allowed to leave on a permanent deal this summer

Adama Traore rumours are now usually boring, but this one is an all-time low: the Reds supposedly want to pay £30m, down 50% from last year’s price, but Wolves won’t sell for that much, we don’t have the finances and the player won’t move for a bench role. Talk about covering the bases for a non-existent story!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Curtis Jones has been praised for his dramatic growth in the team but needs a final key ingredient, says Andy Robbo

English football organisations have released new heading guidelines limiting what players and teams can do in training each week, as studies and protection against head injuries continue to be in the limelight

And LFC have committed to feeding 9,000 people during the holidays as part of the ongoing push to help out the local social area

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Meanwhile, you can see what our last remaining players have been up to before they return to training with the club!

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Jack Grealish is to be the subject of a £75m plus add-ons bid from Man City – Villa want over £100m

Jules Kounde is on Chelsea’s summer signings list but they want to pay less than £68m for the defender

Phil Jones might make the switch from Old Trafford irrelevance to David Moyes favourite, but West Ham only want to give him a pay as you play deal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

I see we are making predictions before the transfer window shuts and the teams can properly take shape. So here is mine… Liverpool will win the league this season. I am taking no further questions at this time. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) July 28, 2021

Tonight’s late fixtures: Porto v Roma if you want some high-profile, Mourinho-derby, pre-season friendly action. Midtjylland vs Celtic if you want the latest installment of “Scottish Premiership’s European despair”.