Cut-price Shaqiri deal & the most useless transfer rumour all summer? – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are now preparing for their third pre-season friendly day, their fourth opponents overall, and it’s still a case of outs, not ins, with transfer work.

 

Xherdan Shaqiri for just €10m?!

When Liverpool signed Xherdan Shaqiri for £13m a few seasons back, it was a bargain – decent player, squad depth, versatile, cheap as chips.

Except, with injuries, age and Covid finances, it now appears the Reds will actually make a loss on him.

He has mostly been mentioned alongside a £15m or so price tag until now, but reports out of Germany suggest he has been told he can leave for only £8.5million, a big drop-off for the Reds’ income hopes.

A move to the Bundesliga has been mentioned too, but until now it’s Lazio who have been most heavily linked with our Swiss winger.

 

Reds rumours of the day

  • Adama Traore rumours are now usually boring, but this one is an all-time low: the Reds supposedly want to pay £30m, down 50% from last year’s price, but Wolves won’t sell for that much, we don’t have the finances and the player won’t move for a bench role. Talk about covering the bases for a non-existent story!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • English football organisations have released new heading guidelines limiting what players and teams can do in training each week, as studies and protection against head injuries continue to be in the limelight

 

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Click the image link above for all the latest pre-season news as we prepare for Hertha Berlin.

Meanwhile, you can see what our last remaining players have been up to before they return to training with the club!

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

  • Phil Jones might make the switch from Old Trafford irrelevance to David Moyes favourite, but West Ham only want to give him a pay as you play deal

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We will take it.

Tonight’s late fixtures: Porto v Roma if you want some high-profile, Mourinho-derby, pre-season friendly action. Midtjylland vs Celtic if you want the latest installment of “Scottish Premiership’s European despair”.

 

