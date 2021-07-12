Liverpool’s players are now starting to get back to work on the club scene with pre-season underway for the first few – though as usual it will be a staggered return for the squad.

Reds’ pre-season matches revealed

Finally we know the start of the Reds’ matches, just a few days before they’ll begin. Suitably, for a world which barely makes sense any more, nor do the first of our ‘fixtures’.

We will, in fact, play Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart in 30-minute mini fixtures behind closed doors for our first two encounters, with the games on the same day and with a short break in between.

Further matches against Mainz and Hertha Berlin will follow while the Reds are away in Austria.

It can be expected that at least another one fixture will be added to the current list, as there are over two weeks between that fourth game and our opening Premier League clash with Norwich.

Reds rumours of the day

Marko Grujic is the first choice for Porto but they cannot afford the €15m fee until they make sales this summer and the Reds will sell to whoever comes first with the right offer

Domenico Berardi is on Liverpool’s wish list for an attacking addition as the Italy forward will cost around half the amount of his Azzurri team-mate Federico Chiesa, making him about €40-50m

Saul Niguez remains our midfield target and we’ve entered the race “very strongly” to sign him with a €40m offer, which has been rejected as Atletico Madrid want 50m

Latest Liverpool FC news

Pre-season is officially underway for the Reds and here’s everything you can expect from Jurgen Klopp‘s squad

Three of our first-choice defenders are back in action after sitting out varying lengths of time through injury

Left-back Owen Beck has been given a new long-term contract as he looks to continue his progress toward first-team level

And Jordan Henderson has commended the bravery of England’s penalty takers after defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Kalidou Koulibaly is on Everton’s wanted list after Rafa Benitez encouraged the club to move for his old centre-back

Renato Sanches is wanted by Barcelona, who can’t afford him, and Tottenham, who can but aren’t in the Champions League

Ruben Neves is soon to be in talks with Arsenal over a move from Wolves, according to Portuguese reports

Tweet of the day

Nine months waiting for this sight!