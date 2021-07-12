This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Pre-season plans revealed & Italy forward linked with Anfield move – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s players are now starting to get back to work on the club scene with pre-season underway for the first few – though as usual it will be a staggered return for the squad.

 

Reds’ pre-season matches revealed

Finally we know the start of the Reds’ matches, just a few days before they’ll begin. Suitably, for a world which barely makes sense any more, nor do the first of our ‘fixtures’.

We will, in fact, play Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart in 30-minute mini fixtures behind closed doors for our first two encounters, with the games on the same day and with a short break in between.

Further matches against Mainz and Hertha Berlin will follow while the Reds are away in Austria.

It can be expected that at least another one fixture will be added to the current list, as there are over two weeks between that fourth game and our opening Premier League clash with Norwich.

 

Reds rumours of the day

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Tweet of the day

Nine months waiting for this sight!

 

