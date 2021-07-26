Reds ‘in touch’ with midfielder’s agent & Shaqiri confirms exit request – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action toward the end of the week, but pre-season training continues apace and the transfer business continues to flow in the meantime.

Shaqiri wants out of Anfield

Three years of wondering when he’ll be fit, gasping at moments of brilliance and no end of comments about the size of his calves, but it could all be over soon.

Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed that he wants to leave Liverpool this summer in search of more regular game time, having been unable to stay fit or consistent enough to be a go-to starter for Jurgen Klopp.

He has played his part in our successes, without question – just think of Barcelona! – but he says he is “ready for a new challenge” and that the club have “accepted” his decision to leave.

If he does get an offer or two, it will mean more money in the transfer kitty for the Reds – and we’ll surely have to sign an attacker to fill his multi-use role in the squad, too.

Reds rumours of the day

Saul Niguez rumours aren’t going away – in fact in Spain, they say the Reds (and Chelsea) are serious about signing the Atletico midfielder and have been “in touch” with his agents

Conor Bradley has signed a new contract with Liverpool, with the right-back hopeful of pushing for a place among the senior squad this season

Latest Liverpool FC news

And the big news ahead of that friendly is that Virgil van Dijk could make his long-awaited comeback with a first appearance there in 10 months

Jurgen Klopp says Hertha have an “interesting project” and is looking forward to the game to give his players another test

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Most recently, we’ve had Taki Minamino and Joe Gomez combining in spectacular fashion in training to wow those watching on from the sidelines.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Manuel Locatelli is set to join the ever-growing list of players Arsenal miss out on, as Juventus seem set to sign him

Ross Barkley is the back-up option for Newcastle this summer if they cannot make Joe Willock’s loan from last season a permanent one

Raphael Varane is close to a move to Man United and he’ll cost them around €50m with one year left on his deal

Tweet of the day and match of the night

