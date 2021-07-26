This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds ‘in touch’ with midfielder’s agent & Shaqiri confirms exit request – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action toward the end of the week, but pre-season training continues apace and the transfer business continues to flow in the meantime.

 

Shaqiri wants out of Anfield

Three years of wondering when he’ll be fit, gasping at moments of brilliance and no end of comments about the size of his calves, but it could all be over soon.

Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed that he wants to leave Liverpool this summer in search of more regular game time, having been unable to stay fit or consistent enough to be a go-to starter for Jurgen Klopp.

He has played his part in our successes, without question – just think of Barcelona! – but he says he is “ready for a new challenge” and that the club have “accepted” his decision to leave.

If he does get an offer or two, it will mean more money in the transfer kitty for the Reds – and we’ll surely have to sign an attacker to fill his multi-use role in the squad, too.

 

Reds rumours of the day

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fouled by FSV Mainz 05's Marveille Papela (R) during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

  • Saul Niguez rumours aren’t going away – in fact in Spain, they say the Reds (and Chelsea) are serious about signing the Atletico midfielder and have been “in touch” with his agents
  • Conor Bradley has signed a new contract with Liverpool, with the right-back hopeful of pushing for a place among the senior squad this season

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

GRÖDIG, AUSTRIA - Friday, July 23, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FSV Mainz 05 at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Most recently, we’ve had Taki Minamino and Joe Gomez combining in spectacular fashion in training to wow those watching on from the sidelines.

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 10: Manuel Locatelli of Italy looks on during the Italy Training Session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Turkey and Italy at Olimpico Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

