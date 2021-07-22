Shock Milan midfielder links & Bundesliga beckons for Phillips – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for their second pre-season friendly…well, day of friendlies anyway, and perhaps their second signing of the summer too, if rumours can be believed.

Phillips back to Bundesliga?

Nat Phillips is available for a summer transfer if the money is right, we’re told.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that there are links with a move back to Germany – where he enjoyed a fairly productive loan stint two years ago, albeit in the second tier then.

Bayer Leverkusen are the club reported to be in contact with Phillips’ representatives and fuel is added to rumour fires by the fact he didn’t play in the Reds’ opening pre-season games.

Brighton are also still keen though, so it remains to be seen if he’s playing at home or abroad once more this term.

Reds rumours of the day

Elijah Dixon-Bonner is on trial with a League One club ahead of a possible move away from Anfield

Jarrod Bowen will cost at least £35m to sign this summer it’s reported, after rumours linking him with the Reds

Franck Kessie is the surprise name in the frame as Liverpool continue searching for a new central midfielder, with Italian media saying we’ve offered him €8m a year – but have no agreement yet with AC Milan

Latest Liverpool FC news

Yaya Toure paid a visit to the Reds at their training camp as he took notes over Jurgen Klopp’s session – Yaya is now a coach out in Russia

The U23s got pre-season off to a good start with a win over local opponents, Jack Bearne netting twice on his return from injury

And Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to feature on Friday after recovering from a minor injury and missing the opening games

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Hit the link above for all the latest around Liverpool’s pre-season campaign, as we prepare for a fixture against Mainz on Friday.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is hoping to keep impressing enough to be Trent’s back-up at right-back this season – if Neco Williams makes a move elsewhere in search of more regular action.

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Aaron Ramsdale is the player Arsenal see best fit to spend very nearly the same amount of money on that the Reds paid for Ibrahima Konate

Ruben Neves is wanted by both the Gunners and Man United but he’ll cost £35m to snare this summer

Leon Bailey is on the list for Aston Villa as they continue an impressive recruitment drive

Tweet of the day and match of the night

One year ago today!

Memories that will last a lifetime ? pic.twitter.com/wVfRWBaIWT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 22, 2021

Stay up all night and take in some MLS as Orlando face Philadelphia Union just past midnight and Austin play the Sounders a couple of hours later.