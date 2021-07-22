This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Shock Milan midfielder links & Bundesliga beckons for Phillips – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are preparing for their second pre-season friendly…well, day of friendlies anyway, and perhaps their second signing of the summer too, if rumours can be believed.

 

Phillips back to Bundesliga?

Nat Phillips is available for a summer transfer if the money is right, we’re told.

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that there are links with a move back to Germany – where he enjoyed a fairly productive loan stint two years ago, albeit in the second tier then.

Bayer Leverkusen are the club reported to be in contact with Phillips’ representatives and fuel is added to rumour fires by the fact he didn’t play in the Reds’ opening pre-season games.

Brighton are also still keen though, so it remains to be seen if he’s playing at home or abroad once more this term.

 

Reds rumours of the day

2F4G61K London Stadium, London, UK. 21st Mar, 2021. English Premier League Football, West Ham United versus Arsenal; Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates his goal for 2-0 in the 17th minute Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

  • Franck Kessie is the surprise name in the frame as Liverpool continue searching for a new central midfielder, with Italian media saying we’ve offered him €8m a year – but have no agreement yet with AC Milan

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

Hit the link above for all the latest around Liverpool’s pre-season campaign, as we prepare for a fixture against Mainz on Friday.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is hoping to keep impressing enough to be Trent’s back-up at right-back this season – if Neco Williams makes a move elsewhere in search of more regular action.

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rúben Neves walks off after being substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

One year ago today!

Stay up all night and take in some MLS as Orlando face Philadelphia Union just past midnight and Austin play the Sounders a couple of hours later.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here