Twin Serie A links and new club in for Tsimikas – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfer rumours keep on coming, but we’re also closing in on the start of the new domestic campaign with the players returning to pre-season.

Inter Milan enter chase for Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas appears to be a man more in demand throughout Serie A than he is at his own current club.

The Greek left-back had a tough first year at Anfield, barely featuring between defensive injuries, Covid delays and Andy Robertson‘s importance.

Napoli have been widely linked with a move already, but now Inter Milan are reported to see him as a good option for their wing-back requirements by the Italian media.

His lower age, salary and market value compared to the likes of Marcos Alonso and Alex Telles make him an interesting proposition for new boss Simone Inzaghi.

Reds rumours of the day

Lorenzo Insigne remains on our wish list…supposedly. One Italian journalist is quoted as saying there is “strong interest” from teh Reds for the Napoli forward

Piotr Zielinski rumours are a bit boring now, four years into the same line, but here he is again being linked as a Klopp “favourite” and the Reds asking for information

Marko Grujic‘s move to Porto has taken a step forward according to local reports, as an injury to midfielder Uribe means they’ll “accelerate” plans to bring him in permanently

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds’ Brazilian contingent are likely to miss most of pre-season as they have reached the Copa America final and will need a break afterwards

But not all those who are still away will have to quarantine for 10 days upon their return, due to an agreement between the government and the Premier League

Even so, Klopp already has a potential midfield headache for the Premier League opener against Norwich due to absences

And two goalkeepers have been handed new contracts, first off Harvey Davies who made the bench for the senior side last term, and also Jakub Ojrzynski who has a long-term future at the club

Euro 2020 latest

England boss Gareth Southgate says the team have a big opportunity to make the entire nation happy after connecting with the squad

The full side trained ahead of their semi-final meeting with Denmark on Wednesday

And ahead of the first semi-final, Italy have been warned by defender Giorgio Chiellini about the threat of “complete striker” Alvaro Morata

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Junior Firpo has moved from Barcelona to Leeds for about £13m

Man United will offer £50m for Varane and £25m for Camavinga to continue their summer spending

Emile Smith Rowe is the subject of a third bid by Aston Villa but Arsenal are desperate to keep him

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Six years of this mad bastard at Liverpool, what a footballer. Yes, he’s dipped over the past 18 months, but undoubtedly one of my favourite Reds players of all time. pic.twitter.com/6PeHawdxHc — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 6, 2021

Semi-final time! Italy vs Spain at 8pm.