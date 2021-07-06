This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Twin Serie A links and new club in for Tsimikas – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfer rumours keep on coming, but we’re also closing in on the start of the new domestic campaign with the players returning to pre-season.

 

Inter Milan enter chase for Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas appears to be a man more in demand throughout Serie A than he is at his own current club.

The Greek left-back had a tough first year at Anfield, barely featuring between defensive injuries, Covid delays and Andy Robertson‘s importance.

Napoli have been widely linked with a move already, but now Inter Milan are reported to see him as a good option for their wing-back requirements by the Italian media.

His lower age, salary and market value compared to the likes of Marcos Alonso and Alex Telles make him an interesting proposition for new boss Simone Inzaghi.

 

Reds rumours of the day

MUNICH, GERMANY - Wednesday, August 2, 2017: SSC Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne during the Audi Cup 2017 match between Club S.S.C. Napoli and FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  • And ahead of the first semi-final, Italy have been warned by defender Giorgio Chiellini about the threat of “complete striker” Alvaro Morata

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 2, 2020: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta pictured before the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Semi-final time! Italy vs Spain at 8pm.

 

