What will Anfield’s capacity be after expansion?

Once completed in 2023, the new capacity of Anfield will be 61,015 – making the home of Liverpool FC the third biggest Premier League stadium.

Only Man United‘s Old Trafford (75,643) and Tottenham‘s (62,214) will be able to hold more supporters.

Arsenal‘s Emirates (60,074) will be narrowly edged out of the top three by the new Anfield capacity.

With the expansion of the Anfield Road End stand, Anfield’s new capacity will increase by 7,418 seats from its current capacity of 53,862

The new Anfield Road End will then host 15,967 supporters in total.

That’s more than the Kop, which hosts 13,024.

The Kenny Dalglish Stand is 11,348, and the Main Stand is a mammoth 20,676.

The new Anfield Road Stand was approved for planning permission in June 2021, with groundworks beginning immediately and an 18-month timeline expected to ensure it is complete in summer 2023 – in time for the 2023/24 season.

There should be little to no disruption to Anfield’s capacity while the work is ongoing, with the new stand being built behind the current one and then the roof of the old stand removed in summer 2022.

There could be some minor reduction in capacity during the 2022/23 season once the existing roof is removed and the current Anfield Road Upper Tier is affected.