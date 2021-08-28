LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND. TUESDAY, MAY 3rd, 2005: Liverpool's Luis Garcia celebrates scoring the opening goal against Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final 2nd Leg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
How quick can you name every Red to score vs. Chelsea at Anfield since 2000?

It’s only the third game of the season, but Chelsea’s visit offers an early opportunity to get one over a team who many tip to challenge for the Premier League this season.

For the second game in a row, Liverpool will be welcomed by a boisterous Anfield as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea come to town.

It will be the latest instalment of a matchup that has proved a defining one in the modern era, whether that be in the Premier League or Champions League.

The Blues got one over on Jurgen Klopp’s side last season as Liverpool’s once imperious home record took a beating, but it will not be the same on Saturday with more than 52,000 in attendance.

It presents an entirely different challenge and it’s an advantage that the Reds will look to harness to continue their perfect start to the season.

But here, we’re looking back and testing you to see if you can recall the Liverpool players who have scored against Chelsea at Anfield since 2000 in all competitions.

It amounts to 29 games, 38 goals, of which one was an own goal and does not count in this quiz, and 24 individual goalscorers – and your task is to name them all!

You have 4 minutes to name all 24 players!

