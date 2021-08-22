LFC Women end busy summer after 5 games, 8 signings & 1 new manager

One Liverpool team has already started their season with a couple of wins and are aiming for the title; for another, the chance to chase promotion now awaits after a big summer of action.

In many ways, Liverpool FC Women has been the complete opposite of the men’s side this summer.

They have had pre-season matches spread out, they’ve been very active in the transfer market – and a new boss is in place.

Sunday saw the final action for the Reds in preparation for the new season, where they will again be in the Championship and looking to earn promotion back to the WSL.

The new boss is, in fact, the old boss: Matt Beard appointed once more at the start of summer after he won two WSL titles with the club in his first spell in charge.

He has set about re-shaping his squad, with signings on permanent and loan deals using his vast knowledge and contacts in the women’s game – it’s notable that many of those who have joined have mentioned Beard as a real factor in their decision.

All told, the Reds have added eight new faces to the squad for 21/22:

Leanne Kiernan – winger, forward

– winger, forward Yana Daniels – winger

– winger Megan Campbell – defender

– defender Jasmine Matthews – defender, midfielder

– defender, midfielder Carla Humphrey – midfielder

– midfielder Rianna Dean – forward

– forward Katie Startup – goalkeeper

– goalkeeper Charlotte Wardlaw – defender, midfielder

Pre-season is now over too, after five games – and a sixth, early in the summer, postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

It proved a profitable and optimism-inspiring pre-season programme, despite just one victory – because the Reds entirely held their own against sides mostly featuring in the Women’s Super League.

(A) vs Leicester – 3x 30-minute practice sessions

– 3x 30-minute practice sessions (A) vs Man United – 2-2

– 2-2 (H) vs Celtic – 3-2

– 3-2 (H) vs Blackburn – 0-2

– 0-2 (A) vs Birmingham City – 0-0

Beard’s side now await the start of the campaign, on 29 August against London City Lionesses. The league season runs through to the start of May.

Finally, we can expect a little more news on the horizon, with the club expected to shortly identify a new permanent home for Liverpool FC Women.

“We need the permanent home,” Beard told This Is Anfield recently.

“The arrangement we have now is good for us, for the first team, but we want to do is try and have our setup to grow. Ideally, we’d have the academy training alongside us. I’ve been consulted in the process, an ongoing process, but it’s an exciting process.”

Once that happens, it’s a clear long-term strategy to improve the set-up at the club and there will be every reason for positivity, particularly if Beard can quickly mould his team into a side capable of achieving promotion back to the top flight.

