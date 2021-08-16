After two years of “misfortune” for Liverpool‘s Paul Glatzel, the decision was made to loan the striker to Tranmere, with coaches adamant he is “ready for this next step.”

Glatzel joined Tranmere on a season-long loan in July, and so far the 20-year-old has started all three games for the League Two club this campaign.

A versatile forward, the youngster was on the cusp of a first-team breakthrough at Liverpool in 2019, only to suffer an ACL injury in his pre-season debut – ironically, against Tranmere.

Further injuries have forced him to play catchup, which leaves him to make his first foray into senior football in the third tier, rather than the Championship like long-term team-mate Leighton Clarkson.

Now fully fit, it could be a hugely productive season for Glatzel, with his under-23s coach Barry Lewtas explaining the decision to loan him out.

“Paul has had some real misfortune and sadly sometimes when we talk about him that seems to be the narrative really, which is really unfortunate for him,” Lewtas told the club’s official website.

“There’s no question he’s played enough football to back up the quality that he’s got, but he has missed a few games and had a few injury problems.

“Paul was ready for this next step, there’s no question of that, both physically and mentally.”

This Is Anfield are sponsoring Glatzel throughout 2021/22, with local supporters urged to make the short trip to Prenton Park to cheer the academy graduate on this season.

Club officials, and possibly even Jurgen Klopp himself, will be monitoring the young striker closely throughout his loan, with Lewtas adding that the proximity between Liverpool and Tranmere is “great for us.”

“He’s gone to a fantastic club in Tranmere Rovers, a local one as well, which is great for us because we are able to go down and support him and watch him play,” the U23s coach said.

“We can all follow him with interest and I’m sure Paul is going to have a fantastic season, as I think Tranmere will as well.”

Glatzel has already recorded his first assist for Tranmere – an excellent turn and through ball for Sam Foley in the League Cup at Oldham – but he is still waiting for his first strike.

For every goal scored by Glatzel this season, This Is Anfield will donate £20 to Fans Supporting Foodbanks.