Reds' Brazilian trio return in 2nd friendly vs Bologna

Liverpool’s Brazilian trio are named in the starting lineup for the day’s second pre-season friendly vs. Bologna.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino will get their first minutes of pre-season, in what is the second 60-minute match vs. the Italian side in France this afternoon.

Earlier, Liverpool comfortably won 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane (report here).

Joe Gomez is also back starting a game for the first time in nine months, another significant step in his recovery.

Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain line up in midfield alongside Fabinho, with Oxlade reverting from the forward role he played in previous friendlies this summer.

Liverpool: Alisson, N. Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Firmino, Minamino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Origi, Gordon, Woodburn, Beck, Clarkson

Fan Comments

