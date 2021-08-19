Reds’ next deal to seal & the duo who won’t be signing – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for their first home match in front of a full crowd in what feels like forever, cannot wait! Meanwhile, there are negotiations afoot.

Two ‘targets’ won’t be signing…this summer

The list of players Liverpool may sign this month keeps getting shorter, both due to timeframes to complete any deals and because the options are reducing.

Two midfield options who had been widely linked with the Reds were Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and Lille’s Renato Sanches, but you can hold off ordering their jerseys for another year it seems.

The Foxes man has just signed a long-term contract extension, ensuring his stay at the KP Stadium, while Sanches is injured and will be out until at least the end of September.

It still seems most likely that a forward will be the other addition, if there’s one at all, and only then if Shaq and Origi depart.

Salah next in line for Anfield extension

Sign that deal, Mo.

The good news is that Liverpool are now working on a new, extended deal for our free-scoring front man. The great news is that early talks are positive.

He still has two years left on his contract so there’s no immediate stress, and Salah will doubtless be impressed that Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson and Trent have all signed recently – this great side isn’t going anywhere, and he’s another key part of it.

There’s a suggestion his salary could rise to around £300,000 a week, easily the highest-paid player of all time at the club.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ben Woodburn is on the verge of a loan to Hearts in Scotland, with their manager saying it’s “almost done” and the clubs are still negotiating

A new Anfield mural pays tribute to Anne Williams, while an Anfield change honours the 97th Hillsborough victim

Joe Gomez is back in training after missing a couple of sessions this week – though two midfielders have been MIA for reasons unknown so far

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Adama Traore is the player Spurs will target if Harry Kane does a runner to City. Very similar profiles, obviously

Barcelona want to raise €200m in sales of Coutinho, Umtiti, Pjanic and a few others – apparently they’re under the impression other clubs spend in the same manner they did to get themselves in trouble in the first place

Marco Asensio is next on Arsenal’s wishlist for summer as Mikel Arteta plans to solve the issue of his defence being rubbish by simply not playing any defenders at all

Video of the day and match of the night

Jurgen Klopp has made himself clear, now the supporters must do their part. No more!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Spurs in the Aldi European Vase. KuPS, Bodo-Glimt and Flora are other sides in action. Trabzonspor vs Roma is the best of the fixtures.