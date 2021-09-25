Liverpool could look to Diogo Jota and his impressive goalscoring record on the road as they seek a milestone victory on their first-ever trip to Brentford‘s new stadium.

The Reds could today record the 800th away league victory in their history, and it could come at an all-new stadium for the club.

Brentford moved into their new Brentford Community Stadium last season, having spent the previous 116 years at Griffin Park.

To help them on their way, Liverpool could hope for another from Jota, who has scored six goals in his last seven away league appearances.

He scored for Wolves against Brentford in a 3-0 home win in January 2018.

More Salah magic

Mo Salah needs one goal to become the 13th player to reach the milestone of 100 league goals for the club.

Of these previous 12, only one overseas player has accomplished it – Gordon Hodgson, born in South Africa but an England international – while Salah could be the first from abroad to net 100 for the Reds in the Premier League.

Fastest to 100 league goals for Liverpool: Roger Hunt (148 games), Jack Parkinson (149). Salah currently has 99 from 150.

His next goal will see him become Liverpool’s 10th-highest scorer outright in all competitions with 131 goals. He is currently on 130, level with Sam Raybould.

The unbeaten Reds

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 15 league games – 12 wins and three draws – taking 39 points from a possible 45.

They have kept five clean sheets in seven league and cup games this season and are yet to concede a second-half goal in this campaign.

A rare meeting

This is the first meeting of the teams in the league since 1946/47 when the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park.

Bob Priday gave the Reds the lead that day, with Brentford equalising through George Stewart with seven minutes remaining.

That season, Brentford were to be relegated with Liverpool crowned league champions.

This is the London club’s first top-flight season for 74 years and is the longest gap between campaigns in this division of any club.

Brentford are the 50th different team to appear in the Premier League and the first to play their inaugural season in the competition since Brighton and Huddersfield Town in 2017/18.

Brentford’s ex-Red

Sergi Canos was Brentford’s second-highest scorer in the Championship last season with nine goals.

He made one senior appearance for Liverpool during his three years at Anfield – as an 80th-minute substitute in a 1-1 draw at West Brom on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Canos will have a permanent place in Bees history as the first player to score a Premier League goal for the club, doing so in the 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

It was also the first top-flight goal of this campaign.

Today’s referee

Stuart Attwell has shown 14 yellow cards in four Premier League games this season.

This season’s scorers

Brentford: Forss 5, Wissa 3, Mbeumo 2, Toney 2, Canos 1, Norgaard 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 5, Mane 3, Jota 2, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Firmino 1, Henderson 1, Keita 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).