Keita back from injury as Reds prepare for Porto – Liverpool FC Roundup

With barely a breath taken, Liverpool are ready and preparing for another match – the Champions League group stage encounter with Porto.

 

Keita returns but squad to be cut

Liverpool had a massive training group of 25 players in action on Merseyside as they prepare to head to Portugal for Tuesday night’s game.

The most notable was the return of Naby Keita, with the midfielder ready for a fast comeback after a sore foot following the League Cup clash with Norwich, which saw him miss Brentford.

That boosts options in the middle of the park, where rotation may be required once more, while Neco Williams also joined the group.

Thiago and Harvey Elliott were the only absentees, both injured, and two more will be cut from the squad as the matchdays in Europe feature a maximum of 23.

 

Klopp talks Porto

  • Five keys from Klopp’s presser are right here for you as he spoke about Porto, team selections and more

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Premier League talks to hold an overseas game (again) have sparked a backlash from fans (again), oh whoever could have seen this coming, it’s inexplicable…
  • Matthijs de Ligt is on Chelsea‘s wanted list for €120m in the summer. When will everybody just openly come out and admit they want their own Van Dijk?
  • Mikel Arteta could be “the next Arsene Wenger”, says Gael Clichy, by which we assume he’ll be ridiculed and chased out of the club by the actual Arsenal fans when they see something shinier and more exciting over the horizon

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Just wondering if you can carry off a puffy jacket in undesirable weather as well as Jurgen Norbert can?

Tonight you get to argue about whether Palace vs Brighton is a derby or not, and tomorrow you get to go back to not caring.

 

