Keita back from injury as Reds prepare for Porto – Liverpool FC Roundup

With barely a breath taken, Liverpool are ready and preparing for another match – the Champions League group stage encounter with Porto.

Keita returns but squad to be cut

Liverpool had a massive training group of 25 players in action on Merseyside as they prepare to head to Portugal for Tuesday night’s game.

The most notable was the return of Naby Keita, with the midfielder ready for a fast comeback after a sore foot following the League Cup clash with Norwich, which saw him miss Brentford.

That boosts options in the middle of the park, where rotation may be required once more, while Neco Williams also joined the group.

Thiago and Harvey Elliott were the only absentees, both injured, and two more will be cut from the squad as the matchdays in Europe feature a maximum of 23.

Klopp talks Porto

Past victories against our Portuguese opponents mean nothing this time around, insists the boss

Training plans have been changed and will not be done as usual tomorrow, to keep Porto from knowing the chosen players and tactics

Five keys from Klopp’s presser are right here for you as he spoke about Porto, team selections and more

Latest Liverpool FC news

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is confident he can see weaknesses in Liverpool‘s line-up for Porto to exploit

Thiago has been spotted on crutches, sparking fears he may be out injured for quite a while longer yet

And three new players have been voted into Liverpool’s captains group, after Gini Wijnaldum‘s departure

Latest Premier League chat

Premier League talks to hold an overseas game (again) have sparked a backlash from fans (again), oh whoever could have seen this coming, it’s inexplicable…

Matthijs de Ligt is on Chelsea‘s wanted list for €120m in the summer. When will everybody just openly come out and admit they want their own Van Dijk?

Mikel Arteta could be “the next Arsene Wenger”, says Gael Clichy, by which we assume he’ll be ridiculed and chased out of the club by the actual Arsenal fans when they see something shinier and more exciting over the horizon

